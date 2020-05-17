MANCHESTER - Members of the Manchester school district charter commission are ready to reveal their list of recommended revisions, which include removing the mayor from the Board of School Committee and giving board members the ability to adopt its own annual budget.
The recommended changes, drafted following months of deliberations and public testimony, are the subject of a virtual public hearing this Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m.
The charter commission has been meeting since early January to study whether the Board of School Committee should determine its own budget number, rather than wait to be assigned a budget figure to work with by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In essence, that would give school board members the authority to develop their own budget. Any change to the charter must be approved by voters through a ballot question.
The key revisions recommended are summarized below:
-The mayor would no longer be a member of, or serve as chair of, the school board;
-The school board would elect one of its members to serve as chair for a term of two years;
-The school board should be responsible for proposing, approving, adopting, appropriating and accounting for, and spending the school district's annual budget;
-The school board will propose and adopt the annual budget, which would no longer be included as part of the city’s annual budget;
-The School District's annual budget shall be subject to the same limits on budget increases - i.e. the tax cap - as currently imposed on the city’s annual budget increases and as set forth in the city’s current charter;
-In the event that the school board wants to approve an annual budget in excess of the tax cap the board, by a majority vote of all its members, will forward a request to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to approve an override of the tax cap. Approval of any such override would require a 2/3 vote of all aldermen;
-The school board would continue to consist of 12 members elected to represent the city's 12 wards, and 2 members elected at large;
-In the event of a vacancy in the office of school board, the school board itself - not the aldermen - would fill the vacancy in accordance with state law.
The proposed amendments also provide technical procedures for the school board to adopt and account for its annual budget and capital budget, including public hearings; employing a school district treasurer, clerk and independent auditor in accordance with state law; designating a depository for School District funds; and fiduciary bonding.
Members of the charter commission have been continuing on with their mission, despite a recent ruling by Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson rejecting the city’s request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the way commissioners were chosen.
Four-term state Rep. Mark Warden, a Republican, filed a lawsuit challenging the election, saying he wasn’t permitted to run after being told in October he had missed the filing period, which went from July 8 through July 18. He argued that the bill establishing the commission would have put the filing period between Oct. 9 and Oct. 18.
On March 19, the court denied the city’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, noting Warden was in effect seeking an order invalidating the election, and that this claim was still pending. The court specifically left open whether it would enter an order “of this nature” in the future.
Wednesday’s public hearing will be broadcast on MCTV channel 22 and live-streamed on www.manchestertv.org/22. To call into the meeting, call (929) 205-6099 and when prompted, enter the meeting ID number 930-732-8392. Anyone having technical difficulties calling into the meeting is asked to call the clerk at (845) 572-0001.
The meeting will also be shown on a screen in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall. Anyone attending in person is asked to practice social distancing. Citizens can email the commission at clerkMSCC@gmail.com.