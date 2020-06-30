Although Manchester middle and high school students initially stepped up to the challenge of online learning, participation dropped over time, according to data the school district shared with the school board.
According to data about middle schools, the percentages of students connected was consistently in the high 90s. But that doesn't mean they were participating.
Middle schools judged participation levels by the number of classes with more than 30% of students logged on. That dropped over time, going from the high 80s in the first few weeks to the low 70s in the final weeks of remote learning.
High school principals submitted narratives.
At the end of the third quarter, Central High School had 1,056 course incompletes, Principal John Vaccarezza wrote.
Daily attendance -- which means a student checking in with at least one teacher a day -- dropped from 94 to 85 percent.
"Students are increasingly becoming less connected as remote learning has continued," Vaccarezza wrote in an undated memo.
When a student hasn't engaged in four days, a teacher calls home. Responses range from positive changes to "stop calling," he said.
Memorial High School had an attendance rate similar to Central.
Principal Arthur Adamakos reported that 19 percent of grades were incompletes, which would be Fs in a normal year. In a normal year, the percentages of Ds and Fs amount to 12 percent.
"While teachers are getting better at providing remote learning opportunities, they have drastically had to reduce the number of lessons and covered material to provide a balance. A small number have struggled with online learning," he wrote.
At West High School, 25 percent of students do not check in daily. But the rate of incompletes varies little from a normal year, reported Principal Richard Dichard.
“Clear and explicit expectations for teachers and students need to be identified if we are going to continue under remote learning at any time,” Dichard wrote.