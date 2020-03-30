MANCHESTER — City school board members are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to vote on two tentative contracts with unions representing school district staff, including a new three-year deal with Manchester teachers that includes salary increases of 1.5% in the first year and 3% pay hikes in years two and three.
Wednesday’s meeting gets underway at 6 p.m., and will be conducted remotely, meaning no public comment will be taken during the session. The meeting will be shown live online at www.manchestertv.org/22. Interested residents can also listen to the meeting by calling (978) 990-5000 and entering the access code: 761615#.
Manchester Education Association President Sue Hannan said city teachers voted to accept the proposed contract by a vote of 555 to 82. The most recent agreement with the more than 1,000 members of the MEA expired June 30, 2018.
Representing the MEA at the table during the most recent negotiation sessions were Hannan; union vice president Maxine Mosley; and Megann Walsh, UniServ Director for NEA-NH. Representing the school district were Superintendent John Goldhardt and attorney Matt Upton of Drummond Woodsum.
According to a copy of the contract posted on the school district website, teachers paid at steps 1-14 would receive a 1.5% increase in the first year of the deal, and a $1,000 one-time stipend for step 15 teachers who did not receive a step upon ratification.
Salary grid resets in school years 2021 and 2022 will result in a 3% increase to each teacher.
School officials estimate the contract will result in increases to teacher salary costs of $2,479,821 in school year 2021, and $2,217,380 in school year 2022.
The total cost of the new contract to the district is pegged at $5,099,128 in school year 2021 and $2,812,977.
School board members are also expected to vote on a new contract for school district coordinators and directors.