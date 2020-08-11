MANCHESTER — Teachers in the state’s largest city are “extremely disappointed” with parts of the reopening plan for schools, including requirements that early childhood educators return to Queen City classrooms.
The plan, approved 13-2 Monday night, has students in grades 2-12 opening the school year learning remotely, then transitioning to an optional hybrid model at the end of the first quarter.
Board members voted 9-6 to have students in grades pre-K through first attend in person two days a week for the first quarter.
That concerns members of the Manchester Education Association, the city teachers union.
“As educators, MEA appreciates the need for early childhood education, interventions, and services,” said President Sue Hannan. “However, to expect our educational staff to be in close contact with these young children opens up considerable concerns. The district does not know how many staff members will need to teach remotely, and has yet to resolve staff requests for accommodation plans.”
Hannan said the union has many members who don’t live in Manchester, who will need to be home with school-age children in other districts and family members who have compromised situations.
The plan calls for older students to move to a hybrid model with in-person instruction two days a week by mid-November, if current COVID-19 data supports such a move and safety protocols are in place. Students will have the option of returning to school or continuing with remote learning.
“As I’ve said all along, our plan for re-entry to schools will need to be fluid,” Superintendent John Goldhardt said. “We have spent months working with stakeholders to build the infrastructure for safely reopening schools, and that is what this draft proposal is built on. While the optimal situation would be for us to open schools for all who choose to be in person on Sept. 9, in my opinion, we simply are not ready to do that yet.”
School board members also voted 12-3 to allow teachers in grades 2-12 with adequate equipment and permission from administrators to teach remotely from home, though the district will not cover their internet or electrical costs. Teachers in those same grades who want to teach in person will be allowed to do so.
Under Goldhardt’s plan, students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade will begin the year in the blended model, attending school in person for part of the week unless they prefer the all-remote option. Specialized programming will also be in person as much as possible to begin the year.
Hannan claims school administrators have opened up “many gray areas” by allowing people to come to school buildings.
“There is little detail, like schedules, determinations of which specific students are in the specialized population, spaces that will be used,” said Hannan. “Who is responsible for protocols for entering buildings, how rooms are set up, what happens in rooms with no windows or rooms that top 97 degrees in the hot weather, and many other concerns.”
Flexibility needed
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said the community has been “eager for answers” about the upcoming school year.
“With a decision made, our families and educators can now plan accordingly,” Craig said. “I didn’t support this proposal, and instead was in favor of Dr. Goldhardt’s recommendation that if data showed it was safe, a blended model could be implemented earlier than November 12, for families who chose that option.”
Craig said the number of unknowns related to COVID-19 requires flexibility.
“As the mother of a Manchester Central High School student, I understand how students want to go back into the classroom, and parents are concerned about what the year will bring,” Craig said. “There’s no doubt the 2020-2021 school year will be unique, but I want our community to know the decisions being made are data-driven, and we’re always keeping the health and safety of our students, educators, staff and their families at the forefront of our minds.”
More to come
Families will be asked to choose which model — remote or hybrid — they prefer, and with that information, administrators will be able to firm up plans. Parents will be notified of their options by Aug. 17 and will have until Aug. 24 to make their selections.
Board members also voted 12-3 to have Career and Technical Education students at Manchester School of Technology attend school in person.
The start of the school year in the Queen City has been delayed until Sept. 9 to give administrators and staff more time to prepare for reopening. Preschool students will start Sept. 14. The school year was scheduled to begin Sept. 2
If and when students return to in-person learning, all those over the age of 2 as well as staff will be required to wear masks and stay six feet apart inside school buildings. School board members approved that requirement last month.
School administrators said they are developing protocols regarding what the district will do if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19. The guidelines are expected to be announced at a meeting later this month.
Under the plan, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be designated as regular remote learning days to begin the year, and Wednesdays will be set aside for independent learning, as well as interventions, academic coaching, tutoring, small group re-teaching of material, and other things that require particular attention.
In October, Goldhardt and other administrators will work with the Manchester Health Department to evaluate the remote learning model, current COVID-19 numbers in the community and safety precautions. At that point, they will recommend whether to stay in remote learning or move to the hybrid model in the second quarter.
In the hybrid model, students will attend school in-person two days each week and learn remotely two other days.
Students whose last names begin with A through K will go to school Monday and Tuesday and work from home on Thursdays and Fridays. Students with last names L-Z will work from home the first two days of the week and attend class in-person the last two days.
Everyone will do school work from home on Wednesdays.