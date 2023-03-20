210919-news-school fest_ROY6005

09/18/2021 Thomas Roy/Union Leader Jacob Chreky, from City Year, reads a book to a few Central High School students during CelebratED MHT held at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester on Saturday.

City Year and Manchester Community College (MCC) are teaming up to offer an affordable pathway to students pursuing a career in teaching.

For the first time, City Year is offering people ages 17-25 an opportunity to serve 25 hours instead of 40+ hours per week — clearing time for coursework and other responsibilities.

