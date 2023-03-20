City Year and Manchester Community College (MCC) are teaming up to offer an affordable pathway to students pursuing a career in teaching.
For the first time, City Year is offering people ages 17-25 an opportunity to serve 25 hours instead of 40+ hours per week — clearing time for coursework and other responsibilities.
“City Year believes in the power of young people to make a meaningful impact in our community and we want every young person to have the opportunity to serve, to give back, to learn and grow themselves. Our partnership with MCC makes service possible for more people,” said City Year NH Executive Director Pawn Nitichan in a statement.
City Year organizes and oversees a few dozen young adults who volunteer in the city’s eight Title One elementary schools. Members work in diverse teams for one year in Manchester elementary and middle schools.
As Student Success Coaches, City Year members offer support to students, classrooms, and the whole school. They form “positive developmental relationships with students, enabling members to deliver integrated academic and social-emotional support to students who need them most,” according to information provided by the organization.
“Manchester Community College is thrilled to support City Year volunteers on their pathway to becoming teachers,” said Brian Bicknell, MCC president, in a statement. “Our Teacher Education program offers both in-person and online classes taught by faculty who are also practitioners in the field and our intensive one-on-one advising leads to student success.”
City Year’s pilot team members will serve an additional Manchester elementary school, increasing the number of students positively impacted by the program in the city.
“City Year corps members are able to make a difference every day for students in our community, and we are excited about the potential of expanding to another school,” said Manchester Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis. “As a district, we are constantly exploring alternative pathways to teaching positions, and we applaud City Year’s initiative.”
The pilot position offers a living stipend and a $3,447 education grant upon completion of the 10-month term (900 hours) of service.
“City Year members go on to do amazing things in the community; a year of service is so transformative. It’s not only a win for students, but also the young people who serve,” Nitichan said.
Current and prospective Manchester Community College students can serve with City Year while taking teacher preparation or other courses. MCC offers a program of studies at just $215 per credit. Applicants unaffiliated with MCC are also welcome to apply, officials said.
City Year is accepting 15 participants into the new service opportunity, in addition to 50 full-time members.
City school board members are expected to hear an update Monday from the Massachusetts firm chosen to help with the Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning, including scope of work and associated costs.