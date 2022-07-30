Nebraska school board

Kearney school board candidates speak at a forum held at the Kearney Eagles Club on April 28, 2022.  

 Mary Anne Andrei/Washington Post

KEARNEY, Neb. - Last year, when the state board of education proposed new sex-education standards for teaching about issues such as sexual orientation, gender identity and consent, a retired pediatrician in this central Nebraska town reached out to Gov. Pete Ricketts and state lawmakers.

"This is NOT Sex Ed as anyone knows it," Sue Greenwald wrote in a July 16, 2021, email obtained by The Washington Post. Lessons that met these standards, she wrote, would be " 'grooming' children to be sexual victims."

Danielle Helzer

Nebraska state school board candidate Danielle Helzer, at her home in Grand Island, Neb., is a proponent of comprehensive sex education, and has been called a groomer.  
Nebraska

Downtown Kearney, Neb., a college town and county seat in an agricultural community. 
Michael Meyer

Michael Meyer, a Kearney health insurance agent, has fought the proposed sex-ed standards and worked on the campaigns of some of the candidates endorsed by Protect Nebraska Children PAC.  
