MADISON -- The next generation of Carroll County maple producers is learning the craft at Madison Elementary School, where, in the process of tapping and boiling for a statewide competition, third and fourth graders are also celebrating their county’s agricultural history.
And as importantly, said teacher Kate Stanley, who founded the program in 2017, the 45 students are gaining an appreciation for hard work, the outdoors and where their food comes from.
On Friday, as they do daily from the start of the season until the final boil, Stanley, her fellow teachers Mary Doherty and Kate Gagnon, and para-educators conducted a day-long maple-sugaring class on the front patio of Madison Elementary School.
The students’ immediate mission is to boil up a quart of syrup and to submit it by April 7 for entry in the New Hampshire Agriculture in the Classroom’s Tucker Mountain Challenge.
Open to all K-12 schools in the state, the Tucker Mountain Challenge, thanks to the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, is offering a $1,000 top prize for the best-tasting syrup made by students.
According to Agriculture in the Classroom, the goal of the competition is to have students make maple syrup “while learning about the science, math, social studies and language arts involved in the process.”
Entries will be graded, checked for density and evaluated for clarity. In a blind tasting, qualifying entries may also be considered for flavor notes; winners will be announced by May 31.
For the past three years, Madison Elementary School, which is the only school from Carroll County in the 2023 competition, has had the best-flavored maple syrup in the Tucker Mountain Challenge, said Stanley, but has not gotten onto the three-place podium because its syrup was not sufficiently dense.
Stanley hopes the school -- which taps a total of 38 maple trees -- will make a better showing this year.
For 2023, the school has “stepped up our game” in terms of integrating maple-sugaring into the broader curriculum, said Stanley, and even came up with a maple-sugaring song. “We’re going to record it (the song,)” said Stanley, who is writing the lyrics to music composed by student Alice Bailey and her fellow MES third graders.
Bailey said “O’ Maple Tree” is a collaborative effort. Asked about what she likes best about maple sugaring, Bailey replied “everything,” although she and her classmates earlier agreed that collecting sap and boiling it into syrup is “a lot of work.”
Regardless, Bailey sees herself maple sugaring well into the future, saying “I’ll always do it because I like it.”
Fourth grader Ryeland Jesseman, who also took the maple-sugaring class as a third grader, said he most liked “the air” and being able to learn in the outdoors, while his next favorite part of making maple syrup was the “taste testing.”
Because it added 14 new taps this year, Stanley thinks MES will produce about five gallons of syrup, which is twice its previous best. The syrup will be packaged into plastic bottles that will be adorned with a student-drawn label. A competition is underway for the best label art, said Stanley, adding that all 125 students at the K-6 school will vote to determine the winner
It is not likely that any of the MES syrup will reach the market, and more probable that it will be consumed at the school by students.
MES offers students a daily breakfast, Stanley explained, and often those breakfasts feature pancakes, waffles and other offerings that are nicely accentuated by maple syrup.
Stanley thinks the maple sugaring class helps students understand the role of agriculture in the food supply and that food “just doesn’t show up in the supermarket.”
She hopes the students develop a love of agriculture, especially that of the Granite State, which is marked by its particular passion for maple syrup.
Heather Woodward, the principal of Madison Elementary School, said in an email that Stanley -- who with her husband Tim Robinson, owns and operates Turkey Street Maples in the Chocorua section of Tamworth -- is in a unique place to teach maple sugaring.
Combining her skills as a maple producer and an educator, Stanley has made “learning sweet for students in grades 3/4,” wrote Woodward. She added that since 2017, Stanley has grown the maple sugaring program at MES and “Each year we have watched as students are immersed into the program and take their learning into a real world experience.”
