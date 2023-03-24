Madison Maple

MADISON -- The next generation of Carroll County maple producers is learning the craft at Madison Elementary School, where, in the process of tapping and boiling for a statewide competition, third and fourth graders are also celebrating their county’s agricultural history.

And as importantly, said teacher Kate Stanley, who founded the program in 2017, the 45 students are gaining an appreciation for hard work, the outdoors and where their food comes from.

