After celebrating his graduation from Saint Anselm College on Saturday, Patrick Jollimore is set to start a job with the Massachusetts Port Authority. The international business and finance major said paying back his student loans was a major factor in setting his path.
“That was definitely one of the most important aspects in where I wanted to work,” Jollimore said, “so I could start making a difference in what I owe as soon as possible.”
College debt can weigh heavily on a graduate’s mind. In New Hampshire, the burden can be especially heavy.
New Hampshire college students graduate with the highest debt in the country — an average of almost $40,000, according to data compiled by the Institute for College Access and Success for the Class of 2020, the most recent data available.
The institute estimated 70% of New Hampshire graduates — from all the state’s private and public colleges — graduated with some debt.
Stephanie Petrovick, who counted herself lucky to graduate debt-free from the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, said she sees her friends’ anxiety about what they owe.
“I have a lot of friends who have a lot of student loans, and they’re out of their minds worried.”
Most federal student loans come with a six-month grace period after graduation, so payments may not be due for several more months — but interest is still accruing.
Some graduates at Saint Anselm College said they were trying not to think about their loans.
”I haven’t looked yet!” said Blake Morrissey, a nursing graduate.
David Coderre, a biology graduate, said he doesn’t want to think about his loans yet either. Still, he said, his debt feels manageable — he knows not everyone’s is.
”They’re not going to be fun to pay off, but they’re not the worst.”
High tuition and high cost of living — the cost for room and board at college or the cost of living off campus — are two factors that lead students to take out more loans.
In-state tuition at New Hampshire’s public colleges and universities is higher than in-state tuition anywhere else but Vermont, according to federal data compiled by the Education Data Initiative.
For out-of-state students, the cost is even higher.
Isabella Houley, of Hopkinton, Mass., earned her degree in biomedical science from the University of New Hampshire this weekend.
“I have a lot of student loan debt. I had a lot of federal loans and personal loans,” Houley said. “I know it’s going to take a lot of time to pay them off.”
The cost of college has stayed with Granite Staters long after graduation, according to data collected by the New York branch of the Federal Reserve. More than 221,000 New Hampshire residents have student debt — a figure that has dipped from 240,000 in 2016, even as the average outstanding balance went up.
Among New Hampshire residents with student debt, the average outstanding balance is $34,700, the Fed’s data showed. The balance is a bit less than the national average of $36,200.
Saint Anselm graduate Ailish Husband said she planned to put off her dream of moving to Boston for a while. She will live with her family while she pays down her loan balance. Husband opted for a major — peace and justice studies — with a murkier career trajectory than, say, business.
“I wanted to do something I’m passionate about,” she said, but the compromise is now putting a pause on the big-city plans.
Paths out of debt
While it remains to be seen if President Joe Biden will live up to his campaign promise of forgiving up to $10,000 of federal student loans, the administration has said it is moving more college graduates through existing loan-forgiveness pipelines, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
Federal loans offer a few escape hatches, though it takes years — sometimes decades — of payments to get out of debt.
For people in certain professions who have enrolled in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, a federal loan balance can be forgiven after the borrower makes 120 payments — or 10 years’ worth of monthly payments.
Teaching also offers another path to get some loans forgiven. Graduates who spent at least five years teaching at any kind of school — district, charter, private or religious — can get up to $17,500 knocked off their loans.
Borrowers who qualify for an income-based repayment plan can get their balances forgiven after 20 years of making payments — though for people who took out loans before 2014, the wait is 25 years.
And for 129 New Hampshire borrowers unlucky enough to have dealt with loan company Navient, which state prosecutors alleged violated consumer protection laws and offered students “subprime” terms, a settlement announced last week wiped away almost $3.6 million in outstanding balances.
Private loans, however, don’t come with forgiveness plans — and have not been paused during the pandemic. The Institute for College Access and Success noted that more and more students are using private loans to cover costs that are higher than annual borrowing limits for federal student loans.
Lowering costs
The University System of New Hampshire has taken steps to reduce the burden of loans on the lowest-income students.
Students from New Hampshire who qualify for federal Pell grants because their families are low-income receive free tuition from public colleges in New Hampshire, thanks to a relatively new program called the Granite Guarantee.
More than 1,200 students have participated in the program just at the University of New Hampshire’s Durham campus.
Marine biology graduate Cameron Mehalek of Dover said he had less to cover for tuition as an in-state student at the University of New Hampshire, but said the state should do more to support UNH and lower the cost for students.
Other states have lower tuition for public colleges, lower average debt loads and fewer students graduating with debt.
In Utah, less than a third of students graduate with loans, with the average debt at graduation just over $18,000 — the lowest in the country.
Southern New Hampshire University moved to drastically lower students’ costs starting in 2021, by offering a model with more online courses and eliminating all merit-based aid in favor of more need-based aid.
The idea that students could be put off by higher education for fear of taking on too much debt was a big driver in the change, SNHU president Paul LeBlanc told the Union Leader in 2020.
“We increasingly recognized that too many people were struggling with the cost of traditional residential higher ed,” he said, “and we feared students would be increasingly unable to attend or that they were just taking on too much debt.”
But on Saturday, as students at Saint Anselm College and the University of New Hampshire celebrated their degrees, most were trying to stay focused on the present — on the surreal feeling of finally finishing college, and getting ready to leave the campuses they have called home for four years.
“They are there,” said Kate Samantha, a nursing graduate from Saint Anselm said of her loans.
“Very much there,” agreed elementary education graduate Blake Watkins. “But that’s something I’ll worry about when I get a job.”