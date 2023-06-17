230618-news-ManchesterWest2_NGB

MANCHESTER — Prince Ojha, who graduated Saturday from Manchester High School Central, is the kind of young man who conquers the highest mountains. Smart, charming, confident and well-spoken, the native of Nepal is an inspiration to his peers and underclassmen — particularly when it comes to overcoming obstacles in life, including the education challenges of COVID.

Six years ago, his family arrived in the U.S. and settled in Manchester. None of them spoke English. Ojha worked in a restaurant to help his parents pay rent. He spent hours helping his parents adapt to a new language and culture, while keeping up with schoolwork and sports.

