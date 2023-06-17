MANCHESTER — Prince Ojha, who graduated Saturday from Manchester High School Central, is the kind of young man who conquers the highest mountains. Smart, charming, confident and well-spoken, the native of Nepal is an inspiration to his peers and underclassmen — particularly when it comes to overcoming obstacles in life, including the education challenges of COVID.
Six years ago, his family arrived in the U.S. and settled in Manchester. None of them spoke English. Ojha worked in a restaurant to help his parents pay rent. He spent hours helping his parents adapt to a new language and culture, while keeping up with schoolwork and sports.
During his sophomore year, Ojha was elected class president. One week after his 18th birthday, he became a licensed New Hampshire real estate agent — one of the youngest to pass the test.
“With resilience and determination, everything is possible. Limitless opportunities await those who work hard and never give up,” he told 230 graduating seniors at Central’s commencement on Saturday at SNHU Arena.
“Every person, regardless of their background, has the potential to make a profound impact on the world,” Ojha said. “Keep overcoming your challenges and you can summit your own Mount Everest.”
It was a message resonating across New Hampshire.
Graduating high school has always been a launchpad to the future. But it has special meaning for the Class of 2023, whose freshman year was suddenly upended by COVID. In March 2020, high school stopped, then morphed into virtual classrooms, hybrid learning, studying in any available space at home, stretches of isolation and never knowing what would happen next.
It was a staccato rhythm of mask wearing, social distancing, struggles with depression and anxiety, and scrambles to catch up with missed academics during senior year.
But the experience sparked some surprising gifts.
For the Class of 2023, the four-year trial-by-fire forged resilience, flexibility, self-reliance and readiness to take on the next challenge, according to students in Manchester, and school administrators, teachers and guidance counselors elsewhere in the sate. Students emerged with confidence, focus or lots of lingering questions — or all three. Most came through with a deeper understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, a sense of who they may want to become, and a desire to care for their mental health, according to educators and students interviewed.
“You successfully navigated very demanding circumstances” with strength, determination and dedication, said Mayor Joyce Craig, whose children graduated from Central. This year seniors at Manchester’s four high schools received a record-setting 61 scholarships worth $278,000.
“You are among the most resilient and hard-working of those who have ever graduated from Manchester high schools,” Craig told the graduating seniors on Saturday.
The comments from students were equally inspiring.
“Giving back to my parents is my main goal in life. Coming to this country was the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Ojha. Time management topped his list of COVID’s gifts, along with learning to adapt.
During COVID, Ojha focused on what he wanted to do with his life. He contacted his dentist, a plumber, a carpenter and a real estate agent and asked to shadow them on the job. This led to his decision to pursue real estate, which capitalizes on his interpersonal skills.
Other students described what they gained unexpectedly.
“Probably the thing I learned most was how to work through things,” said Ian Grace.
“Even when it’s hard you’ll come out on the other side,” said Emily Bisson, who graduated third in Central’s 2023 class.
“Even when there are huge setbacks, when you tell yourself and believe you can do it, you can do it,” said Enock Bangasimbo. He said online learning was tough. “I locked myself in my room and forced myself to do all my work.”
“It was very difficult because I’m a social person,” said Micah Huffman. “I had to find ways of entertaining myself.” Huffman discovered that if he did his online schoolwork quickly and efficiently, he could spend more time outside and get to the gym every day.
When school returned to in-person, Huffman struggled with social anxiety. “My hands were clammy and I felt uncomfortable.” But over the course of senior year, “I felt a lot more normal and it all came together pretty nicely.”
Time management and optimistic self-talk became his survival tools. “It was depressing, then thinking, there’s another side to it and things will get back to normal. It’s important to not give up and work towards something.”
Before the pandemic, Cheilyn Rivera said she was studious and identified as a nerd. When remote learning came, she wanted to party and not attend class. Senior year required a high-speed turnaround, with extra help that paid off. “I’m not really good at time management,” she said. “But I work really well under pressure. When I don’t have a deadline and someone is not pushing me, I just don’t feel as motivated.”
Saturday morning, commencement was held for Manchester School of Technology, the city’s vocational-technical high school.
Quentin Atwood was brimming with pride. After four years studying advanced manufacturing at MST, he will head to UNH to major in mechanical engineering. He said COVID’s reshuffling prompted him to hone long-term life and college skills — including learning to adapt to events outside his control. He amassed technical skills and found out that “no matter what, school is school and you still have good friends. I enjoyed my years during COVID and I still accomplished this,” he said, grinning and waving his diploma.
Samantha DiMino studied a combination of robotics, manufacturing and carpentry at MST. After graduation she will join the Air Force Reserves, where she will focus on avionics, the electrical wiring of navigation and communication systems on airplanes. Switching from full-time to online school, then to half in-person and half remote “gave us the ability to adjust to our surroundings. And it taught us a lot about being responsible and self-reliant. It taught me what challenges and obstacles I can overcome.” And gave her new confidence, she said.
Elsewhere in the state, responses from counselors and educators were echoes.
“These students are really resilient,” said Lynn Anderson, a guidance counselor at Franklin High School, where 56 students graduated Friday night. “They’re still a little defeated and tired, and saying, ‘Let’s just get this over with and move on to something new’” — a feeling common after a normal four years of high school. This class has “maintained a positive attitude and rolled with the punches,” said Anderson. “They’re kind of used to, ‘OK, what now? Tell me what I need to do.’ They’ve been able to adapt to whatever’s been thrown at them and they’ve done it with grace. It certainly had to strengthen them to go out and conquer what’s next in the world.”
“I would say these students are going to be more resilient. They’ve just been thrown curveballs,” said Anthony Sperazzo, principal of Gilford High School. “They were told to be resilient and independent, and they were.”
The pandemic, and the economic uncertainties it caused, sparked many graduating seniors to seek the most cost-effective ways to get a useful degree, which resulted in more seeking next steps closer to home, Sperazzo said.
Jen Schongalla, a Spanish teacher at Franklin High School, said that last week one of her students talked about how hard COVID was. “I’m a senior and I feel like I don’t know enough to be a senior,” the student said.
“They know different things now,” said Schongalla, not just the expected academic boxes to check. “I’ve seen more attention on their mental health and taking care of their mental health because it’s part of who we are. We still don’t know what everyone went through individually. We all went through this great cataclysm. Our nervous systems were dysregulated. But it’s not something conscious that we talk about.”
Schongalla, the school’s commencement speaker, said her message would include the importance of recognizing your value to the world. “Everyone’s unique. They have their own gifts. Everyone’s contributing something. The ability to take stock of where you are currently and adapt from there,” these are skills that COVID’s changes taught, she said.
“I’ve seen a lot of students step out of their comfort zones and try something new and take leadership roles. And recognize that they’re struggling. And being able to pause and take care of each other as we work through struggles,” Schongalla said.
At Nashua High School South, valedictorian Aditya Bakshti exhorted her peers.
”I encourage all of you to continue being collaborative, supportive and eager to help others as you enter the next chapter of your lives, whether it be college, the military or the workforce,” Bakshti said at commencement last week. “As our world becomes increasingly connected, it is imperative that we all have these skills. After all, success is not an individual pursuit but a collective effort.”