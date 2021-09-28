Classes at two Manchester schools are being moved to remote status starting Wednesday after COVID-19 clusters were identified, officials said Tuesday night.
The Manchester School District announced one class at Green Acres Elementary School and two classes at Parker-Varney Elementary School were being temporarily moved to remote status “Out of an abundance of caution,” officials said in a news release.
The move to remote learning is for five days beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29. Students in these classes are expected to return to school on Monday, Oct. 4. Officials at both schools are working with families to ensure students have materials needed for remote learning, a district spokesman said in a news release.
“It should go without saying that it's our strong preference to have all students learning in person,” said Manchester Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt in a statement. “However, in moving the affected groups to remote status, we are making our best effort to ensure we keep as many students in person as possible.”
Manchester aldermen voted not to place charter amendments on the November ballot that would have allowed the city’s school board to set its own budget and override the city’s tax cap, ending weeks of uncertainty over whether voters would get a chance to weigh in on the issue this fall.
Rochelle Kelley, who has been an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 prevention measures, has resigned from the Weare School Board, saying district policies intended to protect students and teachers are tantamount to child abuse.