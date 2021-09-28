A computer image of COVID-19

A computer image shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

 NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/

Classes at two Manchester schools are being moved to remote status starting Wednesday after COVID-19 clusters were identified, officials said Tuesday night.

The Manchester School District announced one class at Green Acres Elementary School and two classes at Parker-Varney Elementary School were being temporarily moved to remote status “Out of an abundance of caution,” officials said in a news release.

The move to remote learning is for five days beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29. Students in these classes are expected to return to school on Monday, Oct. 4. Officials at both schools are working with families to ensure students have materials needed for remote learning, a district spokesman said in a news release.

“It should go without saying that it's our strong preference to have all students learning in person,” said Manchester Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt in a statement. “However, in moving the affected groups to remote status, we are making our best effort to ensure we keep as many students in person as possible.”

Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Monday, September 27, 2021