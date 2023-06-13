Brodsky Prize

Samuel Marcotte, a senior at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy and Aiden Barker, a Hollis-Brookline senior, are the co-winners of first place honors for the 2023 Brodsky Prize, which recognizes journalistic excellence by high school students.

"I vividly remember more than 30 years ago, when my son Jeffrey was co-editor of his school newspaper, and the innovative mind-set and action he showed as top editor of the publication," said Howard Brodsky, prize cofounder and a member of the judging committee, in a press release.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Thursday, June 08, 2023