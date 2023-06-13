Winners of the Brodsky Prize for high school journalism Samuel Marcotte, left, from Coe-Brown, and Aiden Barker, from Hollis Brookline, talk with Howard Brodsky, co-founder and chairman of CCA Global, as he interviews them outside his office in Manchester.
Winners of the Brodsky Prize for high school journalism Samuel Marcotte, left, from Coe-Brown, and Aiden Barker, from Hollis Brookline, talk with Howard Brodsky, co-founder and chairman of CCA Global, as he interviews them outside his office in Manchester.
Samuel Marcotte, a senior at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy and Aiden Barker, a Hollis-Brookline senior, are the co-winners of first place honors for the 2023 Brodsky Prize, which recognizes journalistic excellence by high school students.
"I vividly remember more than 30 years ago, when my son Jeffrey was co-editor of his school newspaper, and the innovative mind-set and action he showed as top editor of the publication," said Howard Brodsky, prize cofounder and a member of the judging committee, in a press release.
I look back fondly on the impact the newspaper had on his life at the time," Brodsky said. "I’m proud that The Brodsky Prize continues Jeff’s passion for journalism."
Judging criteria for the prize include journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Jeffrey Brodsky calls "a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking."
The Brodsky Prize was created five years ago by Jeffrey Brodsky, who was co-editor of his high school newspaper, The Little Green, at Manchester Central High School during the early 1990s.
Jeffrey Brodsky started the Brodsky Prize in 2018 to honor, encourage and reward high school journalists around the state. In 2015, Columbia University also established the Jeffrey H. Brodsky Oral History Award to honor future generations of journalists and historians in conducting innovative and outstanding research.
With this year’s announcement, “We have awarded more than $50,000 to truly outstanding high school and collegiate journalists,” Brodsky said.
Co-winners Marcotte and Barker will use their $2,500 awards to attend college — Marcotte to study economics and journalism at Saint Anselm College, and Barker to study journalism and graphic design at Northwestern University. Both expressed gratitude for the Prize and their enthusiasm for future journalism studies.
“I am beyond honored to receive this award as it demonstrates not only my passion for journalism, but also the hard work I've put into every one of my journalism pieces, from newspaper articles, to social media posts, to podcast episodes," Barker said. "I will use this award to help further my education."
Marcotte said the scholarship will go directly to his college education, which he will use to improve his writing skills.
"My love of learning is why I wish to become a journalist. This prize will allow me to be that much closer to my dream career," he said.
There were three additional 2023 Brodsky Prize recipients. Second-place winner Michael Blair of Manchester Central High was awarded $1,000. Two finalists received $100 each: Madison Harressey, Pinkerton Academy, and Vick Mahindru, Manchester High School West.
Jeffrey Brodsky, 49, received his BA in political science from Washington University in St. Louis, and his MA in oral history from Columbia University in New York. He became a historian and documentary producer before illness forced his retirement and return to his hometown of Manchester.
The Brodsky prize is open to all New Hampshire public and parochial high school students.
Longtime judges are Howard Brodsky, Jeffrey's father, and Chairman of CCA Global Partners; Misbah Tahir, the former Little Green co-editor, now a biotechnology finance executive; former Union Leader and NH Sunday News president and publisher Joseph McQuaid, and Leah Todd Lin, New England regional manager of the Solutions Journalism Network.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications helps oversee the award program and provides one of the judges, Executive Director Laura Simoes.
More information on The Brodsky Prize, including past winners, is available at thebrodskyprize.org. More information about the Loeb School and the NH Solutions Journalism Lab can be found at loebschool.org.
