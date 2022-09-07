New London’s Colby-Sawyer College will cut tuition to $17,500 per year starting in the fall of 2023, slashing the sticker price from more than $46,000, with an eye toward competing with New Hampshire’s public colleges.

Colby-Sawyer President Sue Stuebner said 100% of Colby-Sawyer students get financial aid of some kind, and almost no one pays the sticker price. But not everyone knows that, she said, and too many prospective students stop looking at Colby-Sawyer after they saw that high sticker price.

