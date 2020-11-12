Although COVID-19 numbers are climbing in the waning days of the fall semester, Saint Anselm College leaders think they were right to bring students back to campus this fall.
“This felt like the right thing,” college spokesman Paul Pronovost said last week.
Saint Anselm and the University of New Hampshire are among the colleges that chose to let most students return, while Southern New Hampshire University kept classes online and Dartmouth College brought back only a portion of students to campus this fall.
The first full COVID-19 semester is days away from its end.
Cases at Saint Anselm and UNH spiked in early November. The small college had 15 active cases last week.
“All student positives have been traced to groups of students going off-campus to socialize last week, and there were several large gatherings on campus over Halloween weekend,” college President Joseph Favazza wrote in a message to families earlier this month.
“The result was predictable but no less disappointing — we immediately had positive cases.”
University of New Hampshire provost Wayne Jones said the university’s cases also started rising after Halloween.
“While we still do not have any known transmission from within a classroom, let’s all be very vigilant in the last few days,” Jones wrote in a message to campus.
The University of New Hampshire had 108 active cases as of Thursday evening.
“Despite the rising cases, we are incredibly proud of what UNH students have accomplished this semester,” wrote Kenneth Holmes, a senior vice provost, in a message to students.
“We look forward to seeing you back at UNH for the spring semester.”
Dartmouth’s decision
Dartmouth College reports five active cases and a total of 23 since a limited number of students returned to campus this fall.
Dartmouth chose to bring students to campus only for activities that could not be done remotely but promised students at least one quarter each on campus this year.
Limited numbers of Dartmouth students will be on campus for the winter term.
In a video forum with the campus last week, college President Philip Hanlon said if a vaccine is widely available by March or April, the college might have a traditional commencement in June.
On campuses, the proportion of positive tests is far lower than the state’s average about 2.5%. Dartmouth’s test positivity rate is less than a tenth of a percent, and positivity rates at Saint Anselm and UNH are both under half a percent. All three institutions have performed thousands of tests.
Students learning remotely, including the nearly 4,000 students who usually learn at Southern New Hampshire University’s Hooksett campus, face their own challenges.
SNHU junior Bethany Stuart-Vail said this semester has been more challenging than last spring.
“It doesn’t really feel like I’m in school,” she said last week. “It might just be the lack of motivation I have now to get things done because of everything being online.”
Next semester, SNHU plans to partially open its campus again, with students who need to use labs or specialized equipment returning to campus, and dorms opening to a limited number of students facing particular hardships at home.
University leaders said in a message to students that they feel better about opening campus this semester because of the apparent effectiveness of masks and testing and the efficacy of isolation in positive cases.
Meanwhile, student surveys showed an overwhelming preference for being on-campus.
The vast majority of students on other campuses appeared to prefer college on-campus, despite the risks. At the University of New Hampshire, only 39 students chose to study remotely this semester. Another 27 are learning remotely after being kicked off campus.
College wealth a factor in safety
Paying for all the tests needed to keep students on campus and buying a machine to process the tests was a financial stretch for Saint Anselm, Pronovost said, as were the cost of all the air purifiers and classroom modifications.
“At the time it was a bit of a gamble. Would those be the right decision?” But Pronovost said the equipment, particularly the rapid-result testing, has made it possible to be on campus.
The University of New Hampshire also invested heavily in safety measures, even establishing its own COVID-19 testing lab.
But what about the colleges that cannot pay for frequent testing?
Lawrence Schall, president of the New England Commission of Higher Education, one of the groups that accredits colleges and universities, has visited several colleges around New England this fall.
He said he was struck by the differences in what kinds of safety measures colleges could afford, depending on the size of their endowments or level of support from the state.
“It’s pretty remarkable, with the disparity of wealth of institutions, what they’re able to do,” Schall said. “Which doesn’t necessarily seem fair or appropriate.”
Say a test cost $25, Schall said. Testing 10,000 students twice a week for 10 weeks would cost an extra $5 million. Well-resourced schools can test all their students often. Other schools might have to test only a sample of students or choose remote learning.
At Saint Anselm College, the testing regimen will be back for the spring semester, Pronovost said, along with the covenant meant to keep most students from leaving campus.
“We feel our system has worked,” Pronovost said. “We never expected to not have cases of COVID-19. Our goal was simply to find them and contain them.”