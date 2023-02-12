Members of the school board’s Finance and Facilities Committee are recommending a Massachusetts firm be chosen to help with the Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning.

Committee members voted 3-2 to recommend Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates (SMMA), with offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island, be given the project.

