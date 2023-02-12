Members of the school board’s Finance and Facilities Committee are recommending a Massachusetts firm be chosen to help with the Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning.
Committee members voted 3-2 to recommend Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates (SMMA), with offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island, be given the project.
The full school board is scheduled to vote on the recommendation when it meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Two other firms, both with New Hampshire ties — Harriman, with locations in Portsmouth, Portland and Auburn, Maine, and Boston; and Lavallee Brensinger, which has offices in Portland, Maine, Boston and on Dow Street in Manchester — also submitted responses to a request for proposals to assist with long-term facilities planning.
But after several sessions reviewing all three proposals, Finance and Facilities Committee members voted to recommend SMMA.
Voting in favor of SMMA were Jim O’Connell, Karen Soule, and Julie Turner. Opposed were Chris Potter and Gary Hamer.
Following the vote, O’Connell thanked the committee for their work on the issue over the past several months.
“This has been a long process,” said O’Connell. “I would like everyone to know that we are agreed as a committee that we were impressed with the quality of the vendors, and that it took some time to reach this final decision.”
The three firms were invited to submit proposals after being deemed qualified by the district.
In November, Manchester school officials released a “request for qualifications,” an additional step in the procurement process to ensure that potential bidders are qualified. The district received three submissions, and the Finance and Facilities Committee invited those firms to submit responses to the request for proposals.
In August, Gillis received approval on her “3-4-12 model” — three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools.
Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis’s presentation did not include recommendations for any specific school closures.
School officials say the proposed “3-4-12” model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including a 2018 Long-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review and 2021 Davis Demographics Study.
Manchester school board members previously authorized administrators to spend up to $50,000 to hire a project manager to oversee implementation of the district’s long-term facilities plan.
The 16-page plan includes three phases for work to be performed at schools across the district, but it lacks specific dates for completion of the phases.
The first phase of the plan calls for a project manager to be assigned to oversee facilities renovation and any potential construction or demolition.
The second phase will zero in on renovations at current schools, based on feedback received at community input sessions over the past year. All but one of the 13 elementary schools in the city will likely receive some sort of renovation, with the exception of Weston Elementary.
Wilson Elementary School could be in line for a complete renovation, according to the report.
Phase 2 also will include the completion of the city’s four public middle schools into grade 5-8 schools.
The final phase is expected to examine the long-term viability of the elementary schools and finalize plans for the high schools.
Projected costs for any of the phases have yet to be determined, school officials said, because ongoing and impending housing projects could impact future enrollment figures.
The selected firm will help the district take the next steps toward making the “3-4-12 model” a reality.
At the start of the school year, Johnston High School government teacher Thomas Griffin gave a lesson about free speech, explaining that students' rights to it were "extremely limited" while on school property, according to a new lawsuit.
The Biden administration is stepping in to offer federal grants directly to sex-education programs in Manchester and the Claremont area after the state’s Republican-led Executive Council rejected them.