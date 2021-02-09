CONCORD – Declining enrollment during the pandemic threatens to reduce state aid to public schools by $90 million in each of the next two years, according to local government and education leaders.
More than 230 supporters urged House budget writers to fast-track legislation (HB 623) that would ensure that all communities get at least the same amount of state aid they received before COVID-19.
A commission chaired by state Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, has spent the past year working on how to alter the education aid formula to direct more money to property- and income-poor school districts.
Until lawmakers embrace a new formula, Luneau said his bill is the best way for school boards and municipal leaders to avoid having to raise property taxes or make significant spending cuts.
Last October, the Department of Education reported public school enrollments were at 160,191. Enrollment in October 2019 was 167,298 or 4% higher.
In the past several years, state enrollment drops have averaged about 1% a year.
Nashua Mayor James Donchess told the House Finance Committee that parents in his city did not enroll 800 students in pre-school and kindergarten because they had reservations about remote learning.
Enrollment drops alone would cost school districts $12 million a year in state aid.
The number of children who receive free or reduced-price school lunches also plays a big role in how much school districts receive in state aid.
Once the pandemic hit, the federal Department of Agriculture made all school children eligible for these meals. That caused the number of families signing up to drop by nearly 25%, Luneau said.
If those lower numbers are used, it would cost needy school districts another $24 million in aid.
Relief in Sununu budget?
In September 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a two-year state budget deal that delivered an additional one-time $54 million in enhanced aid each year based on need.
In his state budget address on Thursday, the governor is expected to reveal whether he supports giving additional money for another two years.
Manchester, the state’s largest school district with 13,000 students, would lose the most money without this bill, an annual $5.4 million cut. Nashua would lose “close to $5 million,” according to Donchess.
“The legislation before you would ensure that districts throughout the state can continue to adequately educate all our students, and we are not penalized due to impacts that COVID-19 has had on our schools,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig wrote in a letter to the panel.
To deal with a potential aid cut, the property-poor town of Farmington would have to raise annual property taxes on a $200,000 home by $400, according to Jeff McLynch of the New Hampshire School Fairness Project, a nonprofit supporting education funding reform
House Finance Committee Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, said his panel will make a recommendation on the bill next Tuesday.