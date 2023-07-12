7/12/13 Photo by Paul Feely. Mark Rubinstein, chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, speaks at the press conference held at Manchester Community College on Wednesday about the new community college system-wide Promise Program to provide need-based gap-funding to eligible New Hampshire students.
From left: Brian Bicknell, president of Manchester Community College, Lucille Jordan of Nashua Community College, Alfred Williams of River Valley Community College, Patrick Tompkins of NHTI, Cheryl Lesser of Great Bay Community College, Chuck Lloyd of White Mountains Community College, Patrick Cate, president of Lakes Region Community College, Mark Rubinstein, chancellor of the Community College system of New Hampshire, and Anthony Poore, president and CEO of Center for Justice and Equity were all on hand at a press conference at Manchester Community College on Wednesday.
Mark Rubinstein, chancellor of the Community College system of New Hampshire, speaks at a press conference at Manchester Community College on Wednesday about the Promise Program.
The Community College System of New Hampshire will begin offering a new need-based funding initiative, the Promise Program, this fall for New Hampshire students who qualify.
The program will help bridge the gap between grants, scholarships, and the cost of tuition and required fees at all seven of New Hampshire’s community colleges, officials said in a press conference Wednesday.
Funding for the Promise Program comes from $3 million included in the biennial budget passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
“Some people say that New Hampshire faces a challenging future, owing to slow growth and an aging population, but that also means that New Hampshire’s future is filled with opportunities for people who are prepared to pursue them,” said Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH chancellor. “With the state’s new investment in our work, and really more, with the state’s investment in the promise and the potential of the residents of the Granite State, we can now help more students who want to learn and contribute to New Hampshire’s future, by strengthening the workforce that supports a thriving economy, that supports innovation, and that meets the needs of the people of this state. That is the purpose behind the Promise Program.”
Rubinstein said he expects the program to assist between 1,000 and 1,500 students, starting this fall.
Potential recipients must complete the federal Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), be Pell Grant-eligible, and enroll in at least six credits per semester.
There is no separate application for Promise Program funds. CCSNH will apply any scholarships and grants first, with any remaining gap covered through the Promise Program.
“We are convinced that, 10 years from now, people will look back at today and say what we announced today was a true game changer, not only for the students and the system but for the state,” said Brian Bicknell, president of Manchester Community College.
Anthony Poore, CEO and founder of New Hampshire Center for Justice & Equity, said he is excited about the possibilities presented by the Promise Program.
“From our perspective, we believe the Promise Program represents a potential game changer for many New Hampshire college students given its need-based design, focus on Pell-based students and grant-eligible students. Also the ability for both full and part time students to participate in the program, and the Promise Programs ability to waive obstacles to participation by requiring no additional paperwork for the student to participate, which is consistent with best practices.”
CCSNH officials said this marks the first time a program like this has been funded at New Hampshire’s community colleges, and is currently a one-time investment by the state — meaning the program will continue in future years only if additional funds are appropriated.
“We think that with this funding, if we are successful this year helping students make the progress we think they can make, we’ve got a compelling story to go back for additional funding with the Legislature,” Rubinstein said.
The program rolls out just two weeks after CCSNH announced a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 school year as part of a “continued commitment to provide a high-quality education that is affordable for New Hampshire students and families,” officials said.
Ninety-three percent of students at CCSNH are in-state residents, and school officials say the majority remain in New Hampshire after graduating, joining the local workforce, or continuing their education through one of the transfer pathways between community colleges and bachelor’s degree-granting institutions.
