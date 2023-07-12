230713-news-ccsnhpaulpix-002

The Community College System of New Hampshire will begin offering a new need-based funding initiative, the Promise Program, this fall for New Hampshire students who qualify.

The program will help bridge the gap between grants, scholarships, and the cost of tuition and required fees at all seven of New Hampshire’s community colleges, officials said in a press conference Wednesday.

