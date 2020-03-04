After nine years, Ross Gittell, chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, will leave to become the next president of Bryant University in Rhode Island.
The school’s board of trustees made the announcement Wednesday after unanimous support. Gittell will succeed Ronald K. Machtley, who has served as Bryant’s president since 1996. Gittell will become the university’s ninth president on July 1.
Bryant, located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, has about 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 53 countries.
William J. Conaty, chair of the Bryant University Board of Trustees, said Gittell embodies the character and future vision for the university.
“Dr. Gittell’s outstanding academic credentials and experience as the CEO of seven community colleges within a complex organizational setting make him a perfect fit to succeed the legendary Ron Machtley as Bryant’s next president,” he said in a statement.
The hire comes as top New Hampshire legislative leaders at the end of last year called on Gittell to reconsider faculty and staff layoffs at the NHTI-Concord’s Community College saying college officials broke a promise to spare jobs.
Jeremy Hitchcock, chairman of the CCSNH board of trustees, thanked Gittell for his time with the system.
“While Ross has deeply valued his experience here at CCSNH, accepting the position at Bryant University is a step that aligns with his background and interests over many years in higher education, and is a position he feels drawn to after nearly a decade in his current role,” Hitchcock said in a statement.
Gittell will transition out in early summer and the trustees will develop a transition plan and prepare a search for Gittell’s successor.
In a statement, Gittell called his time at CCSNH among the “most meaningful” in his life.
“I will never lose the appreciation for the community college mission and the students we serve, and the colleges’ positive impact on New Hampshire’s economy and quality of life,” he said in a statement. “I am grateful for the experiences here and for having worked with such a talented group of college faculty, staff, trustees, policy-makers and partners.”