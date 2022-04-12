JAFFREY -- Students in Conant High School’s carpentry and masonry programs are benefiting from $10,000 in tools donated from Stanley Black & Decker.
“With that grant, we were able to buy a class set of masonry tools,” Conant’s trades program teacher Brock Cullen said during carpentry class Monday morning. “Everybody is able to work at the same time and not have to share.”
Before, the classes did not have enough tools for students. There are a dozen students in the carpentry class and six in the masonry class. Many tools were outdated and some, old and broken, were being held together with Duct tape.
“New tools and equipment, they show us what the industry uses, not just in general but currently. So we’re trained in stuff they are working with at this moment so we won’t go out in the field and become completely befuddled by what we are working with,” ConVal High School senior Donny Sweeney, 17, of Hancock, said in the class Monday. “Reliable tools allow us to just, in general, build better things and also make efficient use of class time.”
This is Sweeney’s first year in the program.
“I am planning to take woodworking next year at ConVal so I can have a well-rounded knowledge of just general shop machines and also I would like to be an instrument luthier -- so having the carpentry skills and woodworking is going to be really important,” he said.
Conant senior Ayden Laughton, 17, of Jaffrey said this is his first year in the program.
“I knew I wanted to go into a trade,” Laughton said. “I was really on the fence between electrical and welding and I figured if I was going into a trade I should know the basics.”
This week, he registered to attend Manchester Community College in the fall to pursue an Associate’s Degree in Welding, he said.
In his third year in the program, Conant senior Chris Bergeron, 18, of Rindge, said he plans to attend New England College in the fall to major in Construction Management and play baseball.
The new tools are “way better,” he said.
Bergeron said he was inspired to go into the trades because of his father’s career as a plumber, adding he enjoys working with his hands.
Conant senior Haley O’Neil, 18, of Jaffrey, said, unsure of what she wants to pursue after high school, she took the class this year for the experience, saying she also enjoys working with her hands and has an interest in design and architecture, which the class has only intensified.
“When you are able to explore something, you know what you like and what you don’t like before you invest time and energy outside of high school,” Cullen said. “Masons, plumbers, electricians -- its gives them exposure to all that.”
The students in the program earn both high school credits as well as construction and OSHA certifications, Cullen said. He added that electrical and plumbing programs are being developed to be offered next year with a plan to add HVAC sometime in the future.
The trades programs are part of the Region 14 Applied Technology Center, which is based at ConVal High School in Peterborough but also includes Conant High School in Jaffrey and Mascenic High School in New Ipswich.
The $10,000 grant is part of Stanley Black & Decker's Empower Makers Global Impact Challenge, which was created in part to support vocational skills training in the construction and manufacturing industries.
“According to Stanley Black and Decker, there are 430,000 open construction jobs in the U.S. and 10 million unfilled manufacturing jobs worldwide. This substantial workforce shortage is due to the decline in skilled trade workers. The company estimates that by 2028 there will be three million job openings in skilled trades in the U.S.,” ConVal High School said in a press release about the grant.
"There will be an even greater demand for skilled trade workers in the next decade, and we are pleased to be doing our part to rebuild the trade workforce," Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District Superintendent Reuben Duncan said.
ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders added, "This support for the Construction Trades program will have a tangible impact on closing the workforce gap, and we’re grateful to Stanley Black and Decker for their contribution.”