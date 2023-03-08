An elementary school art teacher at the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord who identifies as LGBTQ returned to the classroom Tuesday after the superintendent found social media complaints against him to be “unsubstantiated.”
Silas Allard has been on paid administrative leave for about a week.
Superintendent Kathleen Murphy sent a letter to parents announcing the district’s decision on Tuesday.
“I appreciated all the letters and emails you sent to my office and after a thorough investigation, I found the social media complaints against Mr. Allard to be unsubstantiated,” Murphy wrote.
The letter came a day after a contentious school board meeting with dozens of parents showing up to talk about Allard, who is known for wearing colorful outfits and women’s dresses.
Parent Michael Guglielmo, 60, and a group of supporters recently showed up at the Concord School District Offices demanding a meeting with Murphy to discuss his complaints regarding Allard’s clothing and a dress code for teachers.
Guglielmo said while researching Allard online, he came across comments posted on Twitter about five years ago that include what some may consider inappropriate comments and pictures.
Murphy said the social media posts were central to the investigation.
“Mr. Allard’s attire has at no time been an issue for the district,” she wrote.
Guglielmo, who attended Monday’s meeting dressed in what appeared to be a gladiator costume, identifying himself as Roman emperor Julius Caesar and a woman, called for the suspension of Murphy and CMS Principal Kristen Gallo.
In a letter dated Feb. 10, Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Murphy informed Guglielmo she was ordering that he “not be allowed on the campus of Christa McAuliffe School” for alleged behavior that “borders on harassment” toward Allard.
Many parents supported Allard, with one writing on Facebook, “all this disruption in this teacher's life, in the student's lives, and in the school community because of one crackpot's fear and hate.”
Guglielmo, who is a member of We the People NH, a group of “nonpartisan, truth seeking, freedom fighters,” said only a few from the group showed up to Monday’s meeting.
“It was us against 70 people .... and Terese and I destroyed them with facts. With truths not lies, facts not fiction, and biology not the progressive socialist agenda (proselytizing) non binary sexuality,” he wrote.
Murphy called the last few weeks a difficult time for the community and the process unfolded.
“As an educator and human being, I reject all forms of hatred and discrimination in our schools and community, but as your Superintendent, when any complaint is brought forward, I must carry out my due diligence regardless of my opinion,” she wrote.
An elementary school art teacher at the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord who identifies as LGBTQ returned to the classroom Tuesday after the superintendent found social media complaints against him to be “unsubstantiated.”
Dozens of parents turned out to a Concord School Board meeting Monday for an emotionally charged discussion of an elementary school art teacher known for wearing colorful outfits and women’s dresses to school and a parent whose opposition to those wardrobe choices has drawn the ire of school…