Concord High School Principal Michael Reardon announced he will retire on June 30.
Reardon, a former Pembroke Academy headmaster, took over the role after Tom Sica resigned amid controversy surrounding the administration’s handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against a teacher.
Superintendent Kathleen Murphy announced Reardon’s pending departure in a letter to students, family members and staff on Wednesday.
“We are grateful for his four years of service during the most challenging times,” she wrote. “Mr. Reardon has always kept his attention on students and their needs. He never wavers when it comes to supporting the high school students.”
Sica resigned in November 2019 several days after the school district’s superintendent Terri Forsten also stepped down.
Both Sica and Forsten were placed on leave after the school board received an independent investigator’s report into the district’s handling of allegations against former teacher Primo “Howie” Leung.
The board reached agreements with both Sica and Forsten before moving forward with formal termination hearings, a process that could have taken more than a year.
Reardon was initially named interim principal for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
The Concord School District will host a gathering at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 for those interested to meet the candidates for the position and ask questions. The gathering will be held in the high school library and families are invited to attend.
