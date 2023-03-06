Concord School District

Dozens of parents turned out Monday at a meeting of the Concord school board to lend their voices to an emotionally-charged discussion over a local elementary school art teacher known for wearing colorful outfits, and a parent whose opposition to those wardrobe choices has drawn the ire of school officials and residents.

Silas Allard, an elementary art school teacher at the Christa McAuliffe School (CMS) who identifies as LGBTQ, filed a restraining order in Concord District Court on Feb. 13 against Michael Guglielmo, before withdrawing the restraining order on Feb.16.

