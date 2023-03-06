Dozens of parents turned out Monday at a meeting of the Concord school board to lend their voices to an emotionally-charged discussion over a local elementary school art teacher known for wearing colorful outfits, and a parent whose opposition to those wardrobe choices has drawn the ire of school officials and residents.
Silas Allard, an elementary art school teacher at the Christa McAuliffe School (CMS) who identifies as LGBTQ, filed a restraining order in Concord District Court on Feb. 13 against Michael Guglielmo, before withdrawing the restraining order on Feb.16.
Allard accused Guglielmo, 60, of being “intimidating” and “homophobic” during encounters between the two as Allard took part in dismissal duty at the school and Guglielmo was picking up his daughter after school.
In a letter dated Feb. 10, Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Murphy informed Guglielmo she is ordering that he “not be allowed on the campus of Christa McAuliffe School” for alleged behavior that “borders on harassment” toward Allard.
Guglielmo responded in a Facebook post saying, “This piece of paper is worth no more than a sheet of toilet paper and, indeed, if the stationary paper wasn't of such poor quality I would wipe my arse with it as the Irish say.”
Guglielmo and a group of supporters recently showed up at the Concord School District Offices demanding a meeting with Supt. Murphy to discuss his complaints regarding Allard’s clothing and a dress code for teachers.
Murphy met with the group, and a video of the meeting was posted online.
Guglielmo said while researching Allard online, he came across comments posted on Twitter about five years ago that include what some may consider inappropriate comments and pictures.
In one screenshot, Allard tweeted a picture of Fred from the “Scooby-Doo” cartoon that included the words “It’s trapping time,” along with a comment, “When u out of condoms but he’s drunk enough to risk it.”
Allard has reportedly been placed on leave the matter is investigated.
The New Hampshire Department of Education on Monday wouldn’t confirm an investigation is underway.
“Pursuant to our policy, the New Hampshire Department of Education is unable to confirm whether an active investigation is ongoing with regard to a particular educator. The Department is following this situation and will take action if it is believed there is a violation of the Educator Code of Conduct,” officials said in a statement.
Guglielmo attended Monday’s meeting dressed in what appeared to be a gladiator outfit, identifying himself as Roman emperor Julius Caesar -- and a female.
“Does anyone here believe that? No, of course not,” said Guglielmo. “I’m a father who loves this country. Your duty is to act in the best interests of our children, not a social agenda.”
Guglielmo went on to call for the suspension of Murphy and CMS Principal Kristen Gallo.
Concord resident and parent Kate West called for school officials to denounce hate.
“It is not enough to welcome everyone,” West said. "We must stand up to those who seek to hurt others."
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director at the ACLU of New Hampshire, and his wife Reagan Bissonnette, executive director of Northeast Resource Recovery Association, both spoke in support of Allard.
“We urge the district to promptly dismiss these baseless complaints,” Gilles Bissonnette said. “There is a profound difference between credible complaints and baseless complaints. This issue is much bigger than this teacher. We know Concord can do better.”
Concord school board members sent out a statement last month supporting diversity, district staff and inclusion.
“The Concord School Board reaffirms our commitment to our district’s families, mission, and strategic plan priorities, which includes our vision to improve inclusiveness, uplift the voices of historically marginalized people in the Concord school community, and create an environment that encourages personal exploration and growth,” the statement said. “The Concord School District is successful because of the amazing and talented children and adults that make up this community. Each board member is here as a representative of that community, working always with the district’s mission and policies as our directive and with the success and safety of our children, teachers, and staff in mind.”
Guglielmo became a familiar face to Union Leader readers in the early 2000s as an advocate for joining a bone marrow registry, after his son, Giovanni, was born with a genetic immune deficiency.
The baby got a stem-cell transplant in 2007, but died in 2012.
In his five years of life, Giovanni captured hearts around the world.
In an interview after his son’s death, Guglielmo told the Union Leader that Giovanni’s birth had made him a changed man.
He had spent time in state prison after firing more than 100 rounds at Manchester police during a 1985 standoff, when he was 23 years old.
But, he said, “When I had that beautiful baby boy, it just changed my life.”
When Giovanni died, then-Gov. John Lynch attended the boy’s funeral, and Manchester police escorted the funeral procession to the gravesite.
