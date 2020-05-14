Concord's search for a new superintendent was put on hold Thursday, after both finalists decided to stay in their current positions.
In a letter to school families, school board president Jennifer Patterson said both candidates said they wanted to help their current school districts through the coronavirus crisis.
"As you can imagine, the departure of both our finalists is a disappointment and a setback," Patterson wrote.
Patterson said the school board would not make the candidates' names public, though both had been presented to the school board.
The school district's former superintendent, Terri Forsten, resigned in November 2019. The school board had placed her on administrative leave on Sept. 25, 2019, two days after the board received a report regarding the way Forsten's administration handled allegations of a teacher's sexual misconduct.
Interim superintendent Franklyn Bass was hired in November on a 32-week contract, which will run out in June.
Patterson said in her letter that Bass wanted to return to retirement at the end of the school year, so Concord will have to hire a new interim superintendent. She said The New England School Development Council, the nonprofit group Concord has been working with on the superintendent search, would help Concord find a new interim superintendent.