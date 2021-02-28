A local organization now tied to the conservative Hillsdale College is behind an effort to start a new charter school in the Monadnock Region.
Barry Tanner with the Monadnock Classical Academy announced last week the school has been accepted into the Hillsdale Barney Charter School Initiative. Hillsdale, in Michigan, is a Christian college that declines federal funding.
Tanner said while the school is applying to be eligible for state funding, it may not take the cash.
“We are applying to be a public charter school and as such will receive state funding that is available to all NH public charter schools. No decisions have been made as to whether our school will seek and/or accept federal funding,” Tanner said in an email.
Tanner is the chairman of the Monadnock Freedom to Learn Coalition, Inc., located in Hancock, according to state records. Also on the coalition board is Leo Plante, a Dublin man who recently tried to get the Dublin public school to withdraw from the Contoocook Valley Regional School District, and Richard Merkt, a former New Jersey Republican legislator who recently moved to Westmoreland and ran unsuccessfully for state office.
Plante could not be reached for comment, but he made an unsuccessful bid for the State House last year, and called public schools “overpriced, bloated and underperforming bureaucracies controlled by teacher unions and feckless school boards.”
The school is projected to open in the fall of 2022, and will offer a free “classical” education to students. The location of the school is still being determined.
“A search is underway, however, no site has been selected at the present time. All options in the Monadnock Region will be carefully considered,” Tanner said.
The school is to offer a liberal arts and sciences education, according to Tanner, starting at kindergarten through fifth grade, with the goal to add middle and high school education.
Tanner said in his statement that the charter application has been sent to the New Hampshire Department of Education for approval by the state Board of Education. The acceptance into the Hillsdale program for charter school is a “huge step forward” and will offer Monadnock Classical logistical support, according to Tanner.
“We will be working with a team of people who work for the Barney Charter School Initiative which is a project of Hillsdale College that is devoted to the education of young Americans,” Tanner said. “It is through this initiative that Hillsdale College supports the launch of K-12 charter schools.”
Hillsdale is a non-denominational Christian school, but New Hampshire does not allow public funding for religious education. Any program offered by Monadnock Classical Academy would have to be secular for it to be approved by the state.
Late last year, the Republican-controlled state Legislature approved $46 million in federal money for up to 20 new charter schools in the state. The funding had been blocked by Democrats when they had control of the Legislature. State Sen. Jay Kahn, a Keene Democrat who represents the Monadnock region, said the long-term effect of more schools could be expensive.
“We have 177 public schools, 133 private schools, and a blueprint for 52 charter schools,” Kahn said. “One has to wonder how many schools can we support when so much of our public education funding falls on property tax payers.”
There are already several public charter schools in the Monadnock region, and more in the pipeline.
“I think New Hampshire needs to be clearer about how it envisions that pieces for public education fit together,” Kahn said.
New Hampshire funds charter schools at $7,100 per pupil, more than the state adequacy grant of $3,700 per pupil for public schools. Public schools make up the difference through property taxes and the state average per-pupil spending is closer to $15,000 when taxes are included. Charter schools are not able to raise tax money and most rely on donations.