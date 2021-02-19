An inappropriate comment made by a ConVal High School staff member during a boys basketball game this week resulted in the game video getting pulled off the internet.
Contoocook Valley Regional School District Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said Friday the comment was inappropriate, but delinked to give details.
“It was in direct conflict with our values as a school district,” she said.
The comment came early in the recording of the Wednesday night game between ConVal and Hollis-Brookline. Andrew Corey, Hollis-Brookline’s superintendent, said it seemed the employee was unaware that the microphone was recording and made a joking comment that had nothing to do with the basketball game or any of the players.
Corey also declined to give details on the comment, but said it was not something considered appropriate for a high school audience.
Saunders said that while the comment may have been made as a joke, it was inappropriate. The video of the game was taken down from YouTube and it will be edited to remove the offending comment before it is put back online.
When pressed about the comment, Saunders said the comment was not racial.
The employee who made the comment will be subject to discipline as set forth by the district, Saunders said.
“Whether or not the remark was intended as a joke is of no consequence here, as this behavior sets a poor example for our students and is entirely unacceptable,” she said. “The individual will be held accountable for their actions in accordance with district policies and procedures.”
The matter is now being handled as a personnel issue, and Saunders is declining to speak on the matter going forward.