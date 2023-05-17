ConVal school officials are once again exploring consolidation or reconfiguration of schools across the district due to declining student enrollment.
The ConVal school board announced Wednesday it has formed a Strategic Organization Committee to begin an “open, transparent, community involved review” of the data.
“The goal of this committee is to determine the best possible, educationally rich, safe, socially responsive, community sensitive, financially responsible, and organizationally sound physical model while providing for enhanced diversity and cultural understanding in support of our ConVal community and students,” the school district said in a release.
The ConVal district is home to 11 schools: eight elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school.
School population has been on a steadily decreasing track with ConVal now having 1,993 students with a capacity for 3,530 students as of November 2022.
“Our school capacity far exceeds our current enrollment and enrollment is not expected to significantly increase in the foreseeable future,” school officials said in a statement. “The latest demographic projections suggest a very small growth in enrollments over the next decade.”
School officials are selecting an outside organization to provide “expertise and assist us” in the project.
The district has issued a Request for Information, received replies, selected three organizations to receive a Request for Proposal and anticipates selecting a partner organization in the near future.
School officials stress the key to the process will be community engagement. The district anticipates holding community forums and individual community meetings to share, discuss and receive input. Officials will produce a report detailing the committee’s work and proposals for the district.
Officials say any change to the number of active elementary schools will require a two-thirds public vote to amend the district’s Articles of Agreement. The project is expected to take about six months to complete once a partner organization is selected.
“It is important to note that we do not enter into this activity with a preconceived notion of what, if anything, should be done,” district officials said in a release. “We proceed with open minds fulfilling our mandate to provide the most educationally rich, cost effective, safe and responsive environment for our students and community.”
