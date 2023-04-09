Lawyers for the state of New Hampshire once again will be defending the amount of money that state government devotes to education when trial opens Monday in Rockingham County Superior Court.

The trial comes 30 years after the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued its first decision related to education funding, also known as Claremont, which found the state has a constitutional obligation to provide and pay for an adequate education.

