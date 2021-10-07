The completion of a $17.8 million renovation and expansion of the Cooperative Middle School was celebrated Wednesday in Stratham.
“We are so excited to have the space needed for our middle schoolers to learn and thrive,” David Ryan, SAU 16 superintendent, said in a statement.
The project to reconfigure the cafeteria, add more office space and physical education space and another elevator was approved by the Exeter Region Cooperative School Board in 2019. The expansion added 38,000 square feet to the school, while also renovating 22,200 square feet of existing space.
Two new pods were added to the second floor, school officials said, with each pod made up of five classrooms and a common area with lockers, office space, a conference room and group meeting space in the middle.
The 6,900-square-foot cafeteria allows an entire grade to have lunch together and is equipped with a new kitchen, and has been expanded to include a 4,200-square-foot outdoor patio for lunch and study groups.
“I am overjoyed that this project is completed and that the students and staff are enjoying the spaces that have been built for student instruction, the new cafeteria that really revitalizes how we can do our lunch scheduling and the two new pods that allow every team of students to have their own space,” said Paul Bauer, Exeter Region Cooperative School Board vice chair, in a statement.
Students are grouped into 12 teams (four per grade); school officials said prior to the expansion there was only enough room for 10 of the 12 teams.
“The project has afforded every student to have a ‘home base’,” Eris Hersey, CMS interim principal, said in a statement. “School is a second home for students, and everyone should have a designated area where they feel safe and have a sense of belonging.”
According to school officials, prior to construction the school had one small physical education room that forced some programs to use hallway space, causing overcrowding in the halls. Through this project, a new gymnasium foyer was built to allow for more room and multiple sports at one time while upgrading the locker room facilities, including showers and bathrooms.
Additional areas were created for teacher and administrative offices and special education services.
Construction started in June 2020 and was completed by Harvey Construction of Bedford a month ahead of schedule, school officials said.
Cooperative Middle School, part of SAU 16, in Stratham, was originally built in 1998 and is home to sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students from Brentwood, Exeter, East Kingston, Kensington, Newfields and Stratham.