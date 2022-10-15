To fill teacher vacancies, states are luring retired educators back into the classroom with financial incentives—including letting them "double dip" by earning a paycheck on top of their pension.

At least a half-dozen states have passed or are considering legislation this year to entice teachers out of retirement, an EdWeek analysis has found. Typically, states have policies that limit the amount retired educators can work or earn while collecting retirement benefits, but many of these new laws are lifting those restrictions in the face of shortages.

