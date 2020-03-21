ROLLINSFORD — A lifetime of hard work, farming in the blueberry fields of New Jersey and sound financial investments enabled New Hampshire native Samuel Yarnold and his wife, Alice, to bequeath more than $800,000 in scholarship funds for New Hampshire residents.
Scholarships in the range of $1,000 to $5,000 are available for post-secondary students who are studying in the fields of nursing, medicine or social work.
Applications are due May 23; scholarships will be awarded in the fall.
According to nephew and scholarship trustee Stephen H. Roberts, the Yarnolds retired to Rollinsford in 1958. After various illnesses, he said, they grew to respect the skills of the staff at Wentworth-Douglass and Mary Hitchcock hospitals, so they established a scholarship fund for students unable to pursue education due to financial circumstances.
Sam Yarnold died in 1994at age 86. The son of poor immigrant parents, he assumed family economic responsibilities at a young age. During his working years, Yarnold and his wife cultivated and farmed large tracts of blueberry fields and cranberry bogs on his farm in Toms River, N.J. He was married to Alice (Pinkham) Yarnold for 52 years until her death in 1991.
To request an application, students should write ASAP to the Alice M. Yarnold and Samuel Yarnold Scholarship Trust, 127 Parrott Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801.