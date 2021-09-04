Masks

Two school districts in southern New Hampshire are being sued by parents over their requirements that students must wear face masks inside of the schools.

In the first days of school, COVID-19 cases are spreading in classes — and the cases mean safety measures are already tightening.

The largest number of cases so far have been seen in high schools. Pinkerton Academy has seen nine cases so far this year — with six of them identified last week. Masks have been required at Pinkerton since the start of school.

Timberlane High School had six cases reported last week among students and staff. The district’s other schools, which serve children from Atkinson, Danville, Plaistow and Sandown, have identified nine other cases among students and staff. Masks have been required indoors since Aug. 30.

Cases at Newfound Middle School have made masks mandatory for grades 6, 7 and 8. Masks had been optional on the first day of school last month.

A middle school in Raymond identified a case on the second day of school, but the mask-optional district has not yet announced any changes to their mask rules.

The state’s largest school districts, Manchester and Nashua, have not yet reported any COVID-19 cases in schools.

