City health officials have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases in two more Manchester schools.
A cluster is defined as three or more cases in the same classroom or group during the same 14-day timeframe.
The two new clusters were identified at the Middle School at Parkside and Webster Elementary School, school officials announced Friday night.
Clusters were previously identified at Parker Varney Elementary School, Manchester High School Central and Manchester School of Technology.
“We have already notified anyone who was identified as a close contact of any of the cases in these clusters,” school spokesman Andrew Toland said in an email. “The clusters will be reported to the NH Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Health Department’s regular infectious disease reporting process. At this time, there is no additional action required, and this notice is for informational purposes only.”
Manchester schools switched to remote learning last month as numbers of coronavirus infections in the Queen City exceeded benchmarks — two weeks of at least 10 cases per 100,000 people.
School officials also announced that with most students in remote status the district has reassigned or placed on furlough some of its crossing guards.
The following intersections no longer have a crossing guard on site:
Spruce St. at Beech St.
Valley St. at Beech St.
Auburn St. at Beech St.
Spruce St. at Beech St.
Lake St. at Beech St.
Green St. at Union St.
Parkside St. at Sullivan St.
Hayward St. at Jewett St.
Jewett Street School
S. Jewett St. at Vinton St.
Alsace St. at Kelly St.
Alsace St. at Mason St.
Youville St. at Mason St.
Boynton St. at Allen St.
Smyth St. at Bruce Rd.
Webster School