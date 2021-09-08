A Bedford elementary school, where masks have been optional since the start of school on Aug. 26, has 11 cases of COVID-19 and is now requiring universal masking for two weeks.
Five or six students at Memorial School tested positive as of Friday, and several more cases were discovered over the weekend, according to Bedford Superintendent Mike Fournier.
“We worked with (New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services) over the weekend and identified essentially three clusters, which they describe as an outbreak,” Fournier said of the situation at Memorial School.
Bedford’s reopening plan requires universal masking for 14 days when an outbreak occurs, he said, explaining staff and students at that school are wearing masks indoors until Sept. 17.
“DHHS is assigning an investigator to our school to assist with limiting exposure and transmission of COVID-19,” Principal Phil Schappler said in a statement to parents.
On Wednesday, Schappler said no new cases have been identified beyond the 11 reported cases at Memorial School.
“There have been no additional cases this week,” he said. “The hope is that we are over that hump.”
Aside from Memorial, Riddle Brook Elementary School in Bedford is also dealing with a number of cases, although to a lesser degree, according to Fournier.
There are two classrooms at Riddle Brook where clusters have been discovered, he said, describing a cluster as either three or more cases, or 10 percent of the students.
“So we have two classrooms that are masked up,” Fournier said of the Riddle Brook situation. The remainder of the classrooms there are still using a mask-optional approach, but that will change if the school reaches an outbreak status such as Memorial, he said.
Masks remain optional at the district’s other schools, Peter Woodbury Elementary, McKelvie Intermediate School, Lurgio Middle School and Bedford High School.
There are no COVID-19 cases at Lurgio or Peter Woodbury, however there are a few cases at McKelvie and the high school, he added.
“I am not worried. I did anticipate that we would have a number of positive cases because we did last year,” said the superintendent. “The part that I am not comfortable with is that we have transmission, at least in one school.”
There are three reasons for transmission, which includes the inability to physically distance, the delta variant creating new challenges and masks not being required, said Fournier.
“So that is a concern for me. We are monitoring that closely to see if we need to make changes. I feel like we have the flexibility to mask up if we need to, and if our plan needs to change I will go to the school board and ask for that change,” he added.
He acknowledged that parents have been vocal on the controversial mask issue, with some parents who are angry because masks are not universally required and others who will be angry if masking is no longer optional.
Schappler agreed that it is a divisive matter, but said Memorial will continue to follow the reopening plan that the school board adopted.
At a school board meeting last month, some families said they appreciate that parental choice is now a priority. Others said the reopening plan, which recommends face masks for students but does not require universal masking, does not offer the level of protection necessary to keep students safe and in school.