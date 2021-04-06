Holy Week services at Magdalen College in Warner have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak, and the state is warning anyone who was on campus for services may have been exposed to the virus.
The state Department of Health and Human Services has identified at least 16 COVID-19 cases associated with this outbreak, according to a news release. The college has fewer than 90 students total, according to federal records. The campus is now closed to the public.
Anyone who has been on campus since March 21 may have been exposed.
Health officials are concerned that people who are not affiliated with the college may have attended the services for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter this weekend, as well as other events since late March, may have been infected.
The state recommends anyone who has attended events at Magdalen College since March 21 be tested for COVID-19.
Magdalen College did not immediately respond to a query about the college's COVID-19 safety protocols.
Photos from recent events posted on the college's Facebook page, including Holy Week services, show people without masks and in close proximity to each other, sometimes indoors.
Unlike most other colleges in New Hampshire, Magdalen College has not made public information about any regular COVID-19 testing. It is not known how many cases there have been affiliated with Magdalen College.
Warner has 28 current COVID-19 cases, according to state data. The town of fewer than 3,000 people now has the second-highest per-capita COVID-19 infection in New Hampshire: only Durham has more positive cases per capita.