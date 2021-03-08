Manchester school officials announced Monday the district will begin vaccinating all school district staff this weekend, with city health officials operating COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Friday and Saturday at Manchester Memorial High School.
Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt said news of the upcoming clinics felt like a “light at the end of the tunnel, a very real sign of hope.”
“This is fantastic news not only for our staff, but for our students and families, as well,” said Goldhardt. “Preparing for this has been a monumental task, and it wouldn’t be possible if not for the collaboration between the district and Health Department.”
The vaccinations are voluntary, however district officials are encouraging staff to sign up. Those who sign up would get the first dose of the vaccine this weekend, with a second dose coming the second weekend in April.
“With these vaccinations, in addition to the work the Health Department and District have done to update air filtration systems, ventilation, and cleaning protocols, we're ensuring students safely return to in-person learning sooner – something we all want," said Mayor Joyce Craig.
City Health Director Anna Thomas urged residents to continue with basic safety measures that have helped reduce cases since a peak earlier this year.
“While we are optimistic that vaccination is a critical next step to fighting this pandemic, the science also tells us that we must remain vigilant in exercising all of our community mitigation efforts as part of a united front such as wearing a face mask, social distancing and washing hands regularly,” said Thomas. “It will take the combined efforts from all of us to get to the goal of a healthy community free from the threat of this virus and its variants.”