Dartmouth College reports 23 graduate students are in quarantine after they threw a party in violation of college COVID-19 safety rules and local ordinances, and two undergraduates have already been sent home after a beer pong escapade.
“Here we go again,” said Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin.
Griffin expected some problems this fall after dealing with undergrads over the summer term living in town and breaking rules meant to keep them safe from the global pandemic. She is a little taken aback by the 23 graduate Tuck School of Business students who violated the rules for a party last week.
“I at least would have thought better of older young adults, the future business leaders of this country,” Griffin said.
Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communications, said the students are undergoing a 14-day quarantine and will take at least two tests for COVID-19 before being able to come out, assuming negative tests. Once out, the graduate students will face possible discipline, Lawrence said.
“Students’ actions will be reviewed by the College and by Tuck through its conduct processes,” Lawrence said in a statement.
Lawrence said school security found the gathering after being called to the fourth floor of Whittemore Hall.
Both Dartmouth and Hanover ban gatherings that involve more than nine guests at any one time. This prohibition is part of an emergency ordinance put into place for all residential properties in Hanover, Griffin said, in part because of Tuck student input.
“I keep saying you can’t make this stuff up,” Griffin said.
Several Tuck students attended an Aug, 17 public heating through Zoom and argued the town was signaling out college students, specifically graduate students who live off-campus, with the ordinance.
Griffin said that, thanks to the Tuck students' arguments, the ordinance was changed from pinpointing off-campus student housing and now covers all residential properties.
“They felt singled out, so we changed it to be for the whole town,” Griffin said.
This isn’t the only problem to crop up this fall. Two undergraduate students broke into a fraternity house to play beer pong with some graduate students, Griffin said. Those students have been suspended for the fall term, she said.
“I’m terribly, terribly disappointed in the reaction of so many Americans to this crisis. I’m tired of hearing excuses for these young adults,” she said. “This is life or death for some people.”
Dartmouth students officials started to attend classes on campus on Tuesday, and so far 35 people at Dartmouth are under quarantine. Griffin hopes people will follow the rules, wear masks and stay safe, but she’s seen bad acts before.
“The week is still young,” Griffin said. “I hope to goodness violations don’t happen here, but I’m not naive.”
New Hampshire’s first person to test positive for the novel coronavirus, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center resident, broke self-isolation and went to a Tuck social event at a bar in White River Junction, Vt., back in February, possibly exposing hundreds to the illness.
Griffin isn’t sure if the town will issue fines against the Tuck students. The emergency ordinance carries a $200 fine for a first offense. She said the town will wait and see what the college does first.
“We don’t want to punish people. We just want to keep people safe and healthy,” Griffin said.