Cowabunga’s used to be all about fun and games.
Now, learning is a key element in its reopening plan with owners Kelly and Matt Pearson opening a school-aged licensed day care — or learning lab — in the 24,000-square-foot children’s activity center on Huse Road. The reason is twofold: to help pay the bills and to offer a safe place for parents to drop off their children for remote learning during the pandemic.
The learning lab will provide a supervised space for about 20 children each day to complete their remote school work — and of course have time for some fun and games. Parents will provide the computer, school schedule and lunch.
The program is designed for children in first through eighth grade. Enrollment started on Wednesday.
“The learning lab came about out of necessity, honestly,” said Kelly Pearson. “Out of necessity for working families who need a place for their children to go and out of necessity for us because we have been closed since March. We just need something, anything really, to put toward our bills.”
Cowabunga’s is known for its indoor inflatable bouncy houses and other children’s activities and is located next to Chunky’s Cinema Pub. Its first location opened in Hooksett in 2011, but closed shortly after the new flagship Manchester location opened. There is also a location in North Reading, Mass., but it will not include a day care.
The business shut down in mid-March and had changed its cleaning and sanitation procedures in the weeks leading up to it.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we really had no clue what was going on. We were just trying to do the best we could and take whatever precautions we were being told to take,” she said.
The Pearsons hired Kayla Pettibon as a full-time site director. They plan to bring back about eight to 10 part-time employees who will work flexible hours. Before the pandemic, they had about 20 on the payroll.
The preparation work included developing a check-in process and parent handbooks. The learning lab will also have specific procedures for wearing masks.
“We haven’t had to do much upgrades to our site to accommodate this,” she said. “We really have everything that we need inside. We have tons of tables and chairs, and we have plenty of space to physically distance the kids. Our HVAC system is top of the line.”
Tuition for full-time care will be between $225 and $250 and part-time will be $60 to $65 per day.
Safety of the children will be the No. 1 priority, Pearson said.
“We’re going to be super flexible with this program and if something is not working we are going to rethink it and really make it the best that it can be,” she said.
Pearson is working with the state to hopefully be able to offer tuition assistance.
The day care is only expected to be temporary during the pandemic for families in need. It might morph into an after school program when children return to classes.
Cowabunga’s will open for scheduled play on the weekends next month. Birthday party options will also return.
The business will still be operating at a loss even with the new program.
“It is really just going to be going toward our bills,” Pearson said.