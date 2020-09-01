Gersh Autism, a company based in New York, will buy Crotched Mountain School, and keep it open as a facility that will focus on serving children with autism.
Crotched Mountain School serves children and adults with a range of developmental disabilities, running a day school and a residential group home at the 1,400 acre Greenfield campus. The organization announced plans to close the campus in June, citing devastating financial losses associated with COVID-19. The school has been unable to accept new students since measures to combat the pandemic went into effect.
“It did irreparable damage to our financials,” Crotched Mountain CEO Ned Olney said in June.
Crotched Mountain had announced that all of the residents in the group home would be relocated by Nov. 1.
Losing a facility for people with disabilities is troubling to some in the state. New Hampshire does not have enough organizations to serve this population to begin with, according to Stephanie Patrick, the executive director of the Disability Rights Center NH.
“The loss of a provider will only make getting services that much more difficult,” Patrick said.
Jake Leon, representative for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday that the plan to relocate residents has not changed. The state is now involved in helping find locations for these residents, Leon said.
“We continue to work to secure placements at the appropriate level of care for adults who are receiving services from Crotched Mountain,” Leon said.
Gersh Autism operates schools and camps for children with autism in several states.
“We are thrilled to be able to help keep this wonderful school open now and into the future in order to serve those who need it most, especially during this extraordinary period of uncertainty,” said Kevin Gersh, founder/CEO of Gersh Autism in a statement.
Gersh representative Michelle Falinski said the organization is still working with Crotched Mountain on assisting with the transition of residents.
“Gersh Autism and Crotched Mountain are working through those details over the next few months,” Falinksi said.
NH Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a statement that the students at Crotched Mountain will continue to receive services throughout the transition.
“This plan ensures that students in this program will continue to receive the support and services they need without disruption,” Shibinette said in the statement.
Patrick said it is already difficult to find appropriate devices for people with disabilities. The population Crotched Mountain serves do best in facilities where they can be integrated into the community, she said. She’s concerned that without a facility like Crotched Mountain, people with disabilities will be forced into more institutional care.
“We feel strongly that people with disabilities are best served in the community and in an integrated setting,” Patrick said.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the state can take some credit for helping bring Gersh into New Hampshire to keep Crotched Mountain going for children with autism.
“Since the state first learned of the pending closure of Crotched Mountain, we immediately worked with the leadership of the school to ensure that services were not interrupted and that individuals found alternative placement with other providers where necessary,” Sununu said in the statement. "At the same time, we worked aggressively to find a new provider who could step in and continue the critical services that Crotched Mountain provides. We are pleased that we were successful on both fronts and we look forward to our new partnership with Gersh Autism.”
Crotched Mountain was started in 1953 and before its closure had a K through 12 day school for children and adults with disabilities, as well as the residential group home.
The school offered vocational training, therapy and other supportive services for residents while maintaining 24-hour nursing support. The school had 79 students, 50 from New Hampshire, and another 26 adults in the group homes. The property was originally a polio center until that disease was eradicated with vaccines.
The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed, but town assessing records show the foundation’s property is valued at more than $50 million.