The Crotched Mountain Foundation announced it is closing its Greenfield school and residential homes for children and adults with disabilities.
“It was an excruciating decision,” said Ned Olney, Crotched Mountain’s CEO.
He said that Crotched Mountain had been experiencing financial pressures before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the crisis made matters worse.
“We’re one more victim of COVID,” Olney said. “As a social service organization we were living close to the line budgetarily. COVID pushed us over the edge.”
The Crotched Mountain Foundation’s board voted to close the property, and the 60-year-old organization will undertake a review of its remaining services in the coming fall, he said.
The campus in Greenfield has been struggling in recent years, Olney said. In January it announced it was closing the daycare at the property, and last year it shut down its public swimming pool.
Because of the pandemic, the school had to stop taking new students and shut down programs that could have brought in revenue. At the same time, its operating costs went up to keep the students and staff safe at the school and in the residential homes.
“It did irreparable damage to our financials,” Olney said.
The school has 79 students, 50 from New Hampshire, and another 26 adults in the group homes.
A resident at one of Crotched Mountain's group homes died in March from COVID-19, and several staff members have tested positive for the illness. Olney said the board considered the possibility of a second COVID wave in the fall, and worried the school could not keep students and residents safe.
“If there was another round of the pandemic in the fall, it could precipitate something that was not safe for our students,” he said.
Crotched Mountain has a K-12 day school for children and adults with disabilities, as well as the residential group homes on its 1,400-acre property. The school offered vocational training, therapy and other supportive services for residents while maintaining 24-hour nursing support.
Town assessing records show the foundation’s property is valued at more than $50 million. Olney said it is still not clear what the foundation plans to do with the property.
Maureen Beauregard, CEO at Easter Seals New Hampshire, offers programs and settings similar to Crotched Mountain. While her organization has felt pressures from COVID-19, it has been able to adapt.
“We’ve been able to push through it,” she said.
Easter Seals has been able to secure extra funding to help with the costs, and the organization is helped by being located in a more populated part of the state.
“It is more difficult the more rural you are,” she said.
Olney said the school and residential homes will start transitioning students and residents to new situations, with the goal of having the campus empty by the start of November.
Many of the residents and students have medically complex issues and time is needed to find the right fit, he said. In the case of the students, where they go will ultimately be a decision for their families and home school districts.
Beauregard isn’t sure if Easter Seals will see an influx of Crotched Mountain students come its way.
“We’ll have to wait and see,” she said.
Jake Leon, communications director for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has twin priorities when it comes to Crotched Mountain’s closure -- ensuring the safety of the residents during the transition and making sure they have an appropriate alternative placement.
The state is also helping provide job placement support to the 500 people currently employed on the campus.
Olney said the Greenfield school is home to 80 percent of the programming and services provided by the foundation.
Olney said the Crotched Mountain Foundation’s community-based services, which include Ready Set Connect Autism Centers in Manchester, Concord, and Tilton, CMCC Case Management, Crotched Mountain Accessible Recreation and Sports, the Refurbished Equipment Marketplace, and the Adult Shared Living programs will remain open.