CROYDON -- A group that formed to restore Croydon’s school district budget after it was gutted at the annual school meeting this spring plan to carry on their work even after their special school meeting victory in May. And they are inviting the community to come together this August for a picnic.
“We Stand Up For Croydon Students,” was formed by a handful of residents following the town’s March school district meeting. At the meeting, attended by about 6% of the town’s voters, the proposed $1.7 million school budget was slashed to $800,000.
The cut was made after Selectman Ian Underwood, husband to School Board Chairwoman Jody Underwood, made a motion that the budget be cut to $800,000, essentially allotting $10,000 per student in the small school district. The Underwoods moved to New Hampshire as part of the libertarian Free State Project.
“We Stand Up For Croydon Students” petitioned for a special vote to take a revote on the original budget and rallied residents to turn out and have their say. In the end, they won, with Croydon voters resoundingly approving the school district’s original $1.7 million budget proposal at the special Croydon School District meeting on May 7 at Camp Coniston. The results of the two-hour meeting — a 377-2 ballot vote — brought cheers from voters followed by tears and embraces.
Following the victory the group changed its name to “We Stand Up For Croydon” and members say their work is not done.
Group members Ed Spiker and Hope Damon were the keynote speakers at a rally in Keene Saturday.
The “Anti-Free-State-Project Protest” in Central Square in Keene Saturday was organized by the Cheshire County Democrats to sound the alarm that the Free State Project is gaining ground and is no longer a “fringe movement” and that you only need to look to the town of Croydon to see its effects, Mohammad A. Saleh, chairman of the Cheshire County Democrats, said Saturday.
“We Stand Up for Croydon is a group of community activists that’s formed in response to a situation that none of us could have seen unfold in our wildest imaginations or maybe our worst nightmares,” Spiker said at the rally. “The true voice of the people was finally heard loud and clear. We won a small battle against the Free State Project over public education but there’s a long road ahead and we have to stay vigilant and determined in our efforts to keep them at bay. We Stand Up for Croydon will continue our community activism efforts by helping to inform and mobilize town residents around common ground issues relating to, supporting, maintaining and funding the community of Croydon. As well as encouraging voter turnout and participation in the democratic processes. We’re now well aware of the threat the Free State Project poses to the fabric of our community and democracy as a whole.”
In an interview after speaking, Damon admitted the number of Free State Project members living in Croydon is a small percentage of the town of less than 800, but said that just shows the impact they can have. She added that she and the other members of the group are in high demand to speak at events such as Saturday's rally.
“They’ve been making an impact for a number of years, but this year was huge,” Damon said. “I want to tell this story everywhere I can. I don’t think Croydon is unique. … They are not a fringe group anymore. They are very, very present in our state house.”
They renamed the group to be inclusive of the town as a whole, she said.
“We are going to stay a non-partisan community advocacy group,” Damon said. “We will endeavor to have better communication in town to build on the community that formed around this.”
Part of that is a community picnic planned to take place on Aug. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Croydon Fire Station.
Damon said the event is a “thank you” to the residents and will include food, games and music.
And aside from educating residents about town issues and encouraging voter participation, the group also wants to keep the community aspect of the group going.
“We liked what we formed. We liked knowing each other in a different way other than just living your life in the same town,” Damon said.
Inspired by the recent events in her town, Damon said she is now running for state representative in Sullivan District 8.