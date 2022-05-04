Angi Beaulieu wants to make sure her son, a high school junior, can keep playing sports and taking welding classes next year at Newport High School. In fact, she wants to make sure he can keep going to school at all.
But unless she can persuade hundreds of her neighbors in Croydon to show up for a meeting on Saturday and convince the majority of them to raise their taxes, her son and dozens of other Croydon students will see major changes in their schools.
Beaulieu and advocates in Croydon are organizing to do the impossible: produce record turnout for a local election on Saturday morning in favor of raising taxes.
On the other side, some see an opportunity for Croydon to radically rethink what education is. They have the much easier task of just telling people to stay home on Saturday.
At town meeting in March, the 30-some residents who turned out — just shy of 10% of the town’s registered voters — voted to slash next year’s school budget from $1.7 million to $800,000.
To fit that budget, the school board has proposed major changes to education in Croydon, including laying off nearly all the school staff and putting families of older children on the hook for tuition costs above $9,000 per year instead of splitting the cost among all town residents — which could mean families of Newport High School students could wind up paying about $8,000 out of pocket every year.
To overturn the vote from the school district meeting and go back to the status quo, at least half of the town’s registered voters will need to show up Saturday for the 9 a.m. meeting at Camp Conniston, and a majority of those voters will have to agree to raise the budget back to the $1.7 million initially proposed, raising their property taxes in the process.
Although Beaulieu has served on the school board, she said the campaign to overturn the budget vote has been the biggest political endeavor she has ever been involved with. The operation grew quickly, from conversations with friends and posts on town Facebook groups, to phone banking and canvassing neighbors door-to-door. Beaulieu said she has been working with Granite State Progress to provide some of the back-end support, such as advice on setting up phone banks and software that maps out door-knocking routes.
When she goes up to a stranger’s door, Beaulieu said she steels her nerves by thinking about just talking with a neighbor and not worrying whether they agree with her or not.
“I just want to encourage people to come out and share their voice and vote,” she said. “I want people to become involved in their community again. We’ve gotten very complacent in our town, which essentially allowed this to happen. We can’t have that any longer.”
Impact of the cuts
No matter which side they’re on, everyone can agree that the proposed budget will mean major changes for Croydon students.
“Some people may think that we have magically found a way to do what we’ve been doing but do it for half the price,” Beaulieu said. “But that’s just not the case.”
Over the past six weeks, the Croydon school board has formulated a framework for the cut-in-half budget. The town’s teachers and school principal would all be laid off. The schoolhouse known locally as “little Red” would still offer education for children in kindergarten through fourth grade, but the format would be very different.
Younger students will be placed in “learning pods” operated by Prenda, an Arizona-based company. The pods function essentially as group homeschools, with a Prenda-paid “guide” working with a small group of students as they go through online lessons for half the day and work on a project for the remainder of the day. The guides can be certified teachers, but need not be. Posts on hiring websites for guides in other towns advertise pay between $13 and $30 per hour, without health insurance or other benefits.
Older students will either use a similar “pod” model provided by another vendor, or their families can pay the difference between a $9,000-per-student tuition cap in the new budget and the actual cost of attending a nearby public high school. Until now, those tuition costs have been entirely covered by the budget — and Croydon’s unique “choice” model gave students the option of attending school in Newport, Claremont, Lebanon or attending private school at the town’s expense.
In Newport, school business administrator Ed Emond said school leaders are holding their collective breath ahead of the vote Saturday. About 20 Croydon students go to Newport High School, Emond said. If they all leave, he said, that will blow a $375,000 hole in Newport’s school budget for the 2023-24 school year.
No choice
Croydon was fighting for the “choice” model while Beaulieu was on the school board, which gave families options where to send their children to middle and high school and allowed them to use town dollars to pay private school tuition. She said she fought shoulder-to-shoulder with current board chair Jody Underwood — who Beaulieu now sees as undermining the choice model.
Underwood did not respond to a message requesting comment.
“I’m very proud of the work that we did together,” Beaulieu said. “I thought we were working for something really great for our community, providing choice.”
But now, Beaulieu said parents who want choice, who want to opt out of the pod model, will have to pay out of pocket instead of sharing the cost with the whole town through taxes.
For her family, the best “choice” feels like sticking with Newport High School. Beaulieu hopes it will remain affordable.
Beaulieu said after the remote learning experience of 2020, the last thing her son wants is to be staring at a computer, even if it’s only for half a day and even if he’s not alone. Beaulieu said the prospect of a mixed-age “pod” working on projects does nothing for him. He wants to be with other high school students, with kids his own age and learn from teachers who have some expertise.
“He wants to take a trade and play sports,” Beaulieu said. “He wants to drive his truck to school, have classes at school with his peers, with teachers who are certified in the subjects they are teaching.”