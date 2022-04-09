CROYDON — Croydon School Board members said at a public hearing Friday night that there is room to cut the original $1.7 million budget that is up for a revote May 7.
“There are a lot of voices in town that would like to see this budget reduced,” Croydon School Board member Kevin Morris said.
Chairwoman Jody Underwood agreed, saying there is a lot of “padding” in the budget that could be removed to bring it down.
Board member Aaron McKeon said after spending the past few weeks working with the $800,000 budget voters approved at March’s Town Meeting he knows the school district can provide a good education with less than $1.7 million. He added that he believes the current $800,000 will not be enough.
“I’m very convinced now that we could certainly spend a lot less and still have the quality education that we’re providing,” McKeon said “I still won’t support a $1.7 million budget. … I feel a lot more confident at a $1 million or $1.1, but I’m confident we can do a lot less than $1.7 million.”
Friday night’s public hearing is a prelude to the upcoming special school district meeting residents petitioned to have after voters slashed the proposed budget in March from $1.7 million to $800,000.
The school district has about 24 students in kindergarten through fourth grade who attend the one school in town, the Croydon Village School. The remainder of students are tuitioned out to a mix of public and private schools in the area.
Under the reduced $800,000 budget, the school district would educate the Croydon Village School students, who range from kindergarten through fourth grade, using a state-sponsored microschool vendor, Prenda.
Switching Croydon Village School to a microschool would mean the dismissal of the school’s staff. Microschools, Prenda and KaiPod, will also be an option for fifth through 12th grade students.
Underwood tried to allay concerns from residents Friday night by saying that the microschool for the Croydon Village School would not be entirely online and would have a certified teacher. She also said Prenda will be making a presentation to the town before the special meeting to explain how it would work.
Many residents spoke against the microshool idea, some saying it is a for-profit business.
“It would be a district school using a private curriculum,” Underwood said.
Many opposed the online component of the microschools, saying the online learning during the pandemic was a failure.
“We don’t want what you are selling so I don’t know why you are pushing it,” former school board member and current school district parent Angi Beaulieu said about the microschool plan.
Retired teacher Jill Janice said after the hearing the students have been through enough with the pandemic for the past two years and need to stay in the classroom with certified teachers.
“The kids have been through enough for the past few years. This is ridiculous, just ridiculous, to think that they might have to do more online learning just breaks my heart. I can’t believe it can happen to them,” Janice said.
In order for the special school meeting to take a revote of the $1.7 million budget, half of the town’s 565 registered voters will have to be in attendance, which is 283 Croydon voters. Only 6% of voters attended the March 12 annual school meeting at which the budget was cut.
The special school district meeting is Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. at Camp Coniston.