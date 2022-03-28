CROYDON — After receiving a petition from residents, the Croydon School District will hold a special meeting to vote on the budget again, school board Chairwoman Jody Underwood said Monday.
The meeting has not yet been scheduled.
The proposed $1.7 million school budget was slashed to $800,000 at the annual school meeting on March 12. The cut was made after Selectman Ian Underwood, Jody Underwood’s husband, made a motion that the budget be $800,000, essentially allotting $10,000 per student in the small school district.
Former school board member and current school district parent Angi Beaulieu said she and a group of community members were able to gather about 140 valid signatures within 24 hours and present it to the school board at its Monday meeting last week. The petitioners needed 50 registered Croydon voters to sign.
Parent Amy Carney said they will be going door-to-door to spread the word about the special meeting and what is at stake.
“If this budget stands it essentially destroys the school choice program as we know it, so if parents want to continue to keep sending their children to the schools they are currently in, the parents will be responsible to kick in the difference,” Beaulieu said.
The school district has about 24 students in kindergarten through fourth grade who attend the one school in town, the Croydon Village School. The remainder of students are tuitioned out to a mix of public and private schools in the area.
The highest tuition the school district pays is to Newport Middle High School, which is about $17,800 per student. If a parent wants to send their child to a school with higher tuition they have to pay the difference. However, tuition for Mount Royal Academy, a Catholic school in Sunapee, is $8,100, McKeon said. Newport Montessori School now charges $8,800.
The town had gone up against the state’s Department of Education to fight for the right to send their children to nonpublic schools.
“I was on the board the entire time we were withdrawing from our area agreement with Newport and implementing school choice,” Beaulieu said. “I feel like all that work is being destroyed with this amendment to the budget.”
Finalizing the budgetBoard members have until April 1 to submit a detailed budget to the Department of Revenue Administration that conforms to the voter-approved amount of $800,000.
Underwood said they plan to finalize this budget Tuesday night and have found innovative ways to save money including the use of microschools.
Underwood said the district’s kindergarten through fourth-grade students would be taught through Prenda, a state-approved microschools vendor, which can be done at the price of $5,000 per student for the district.
Microschools, also known as learning pods, are made up of 5-10 students in grades spanning from kindergarten through eighth-grade, according to Prenda.
“The plan is to use microschools to meet the state requirements.... Some version of school choice will still be in place,” Underwood said. “I feel good about it because the costs are down and there will be more individualized learning.”
Underwood said the school board is encouraging current teaching staff to apply for positions with Prenda.
This $800,000 budget would also require the district to cut how much it pays in tuition to students attending private and public schools to about $9,000, Underwood said, no longer using the current Newport Middle High School tuition as the maximum. Parents would have to make up the difference of anything over $9,000.
Parents can apply to the Children’s Scholarship Fund for an Education Freedom Account or a tax credit scholarship to make up the difference, Underwood said. Or they can choose a microschool.
Beaulieu and Carney said parents are upset and opposing the microschool model being pushed on them.
“Parents have been so happy with the current model of school choice, children have been happy, teachers have been happy,” Carney said.
Beaulieu and Carney said there are many line items in the original budget that the school district is just not accounting for in the slashed budget, such as $144,000 for special education.
“Croydon won’t have choice anymore. We will be forced into this one model,” Beaulieu said. “They want to make all our kids the guinea pigs to this microschooling model that none of the parents are open too. It seems pretty reckless to me what they’ve done.”
In order for the special school meeting to take a revote of the $1.7 million budget half of the town’s 565 registered voters will have to be in attendance, which is 283 Croydon voters. Only 6% of voters attended the March 12 Annual School Meeting at which the budget was cut.
Carney said the support for the petition gives her hope they can get the turnout needed.