CROYDON — Croydon voters resoundingly approved the school district’s original $1.7 million budget proposal at a special Croydon School District meeting Saturday morning at Camp Coniston.
The results of the two-hour meeting — a 377-2 ballot vote — brought cheers from voters followed by tears and embraces.
“I am ecstatic. I am so proud of my town and my community for coming together like they did,” former Croydon School Board member Angi Beaulieu said. “I was just told that the most votes we’ve ever had for a presidential election was 259 and we had … 379 ballots cast today at a two-hour meeting. So it’s a historical day for us and it’s just a relief for parents and students that we can maintain our current school model. What a relief.”
Beaulieu is a member of “We Stand Up For Croydon Students,” a group that was formed by a handful of residents following the town’s March school district meeting, attended by about 6% of the town’s voters, who gutted the budget.
The proposed $1.7 million school budget was slashed to $800,000 at the annual school meeting on March 12. The cut was made after Selectman Ian Underwood, husband to School Board Chairwoman Jody Underwood, made a motion that the budget be $800,000, essentially allotting $10,000 per student in the small school district.
The “We Stand Up” group petitioned for the special town meeting in hopes of reversing those cuts.
The Croydon School District has about 24 students in kindergarten through fourth grade who attend the one school in town, the Croydon Village School. All other students attend other public and private schools in the area, with the town making tuition payments to private schools and to other school districts.
In the aftermath of the March 12 vote, the school board scrambled to create a framework for the $800,000 budget, and proposed dropping the maximum tuition the district was willing to pay for fifth- to 12th-grade students from $17,800 per student to $9,000.
The board also proposed closing Croydon Village School and contracting with online microschool platform Prenda to facilitate online lessons and group work, under the watch of “guides” who need not be certified teachers. The platform has contracted with the state Department of Education to provide services to homeschool groups, but this would have been the first time the platform provided services for an entire school district.
Switching Croydon Village School to a microschool would have meant the dismissal of the school’s staff.
The highest tuition Croydon pays is to Newport Middle High School, which is about $17,800 per student. If a parent wants to send their child to a school with higher tuition, they have to pay the difference. Tuition for Mount Royal Academy, a Catholic school in Sunapee, is $8,100, School Board vice chairman Aaron McKeon said. Newport Montessori School now charges $8,800.
Under the $800,000 budget, parents would have to make up the difference of anything over $9,000.
Prenda and another online microschool platform, KaiPod, would have also been made available for fifth- through 12th-grade students at no out-of-pocket cost to families.
Packed house
To reverse the cuts, at least 283 Croydon residents had to attend the special meeting on Saturday. The 379 voters who turned out, along with a passel of reporters and public-school advocates, packed the hall at Camp Coniston, the largest room in town.
Those who supported the budget cuts had been encouraging voters to stay home, to deny the meeting a quorum.
Before the vote, Newport High School senior Thomas Spiker, 17, addressed voters, saying if the $1.7 million budget wasn’t approved his parents would no longer be able to afford to send him to school. Spiker said he would like to experience his senior prom as well as sports and music activities with his peers at school, and worries that could be taken away from him and other Croydon students.
Then before ballots were cast, Beaulieu and fellow former school board member Thomas Moore moved to reduce the proposed $1.7 million budget down to $905,496 on advice from the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, they said.
The $800,000 approved in March will remain approved regardless of the vote on Saturday, they said, so the vote to add $905,496 adds to the $800,000 approved at town meeting. Voters unanimously approved the motion with a show of cards.
Then voters cast their ballots, approving the motion in near-unanimity — and restoring the $1.7 million budget for Croydon schools.
After the results of the vote were announced, a member of “We Stand Up For Croydon Students,” Amanda Leslie, said the group is circulating a petition to remove Underwood and Vice Chairman Aaron McKeon from the school board.
“They requested me to step down a number of times during school board meetings over the past two months and I have no plan to step down,” Underwood said. “There is nothing binding about a petition like that.”
Beaulieu said the group is going to enjoy its success for a few days but said she is looking ahead to this week’s school board meeting. She also said she plans to run for school board in 2023.
“I do feel like the battle’s been won but the war rages on, right? Because we still have a board that clearly doesn’t support our teachers, they don’t support our parents in our community and they don’t support our children,” she said. “So now we have a petition to remove two of the three members of the school board, and there may be some legal action taken against them as well and if they don’t resign. We have people to run against them when their seats become available.”
Northfield Moderator Scott McGuffin was in attendance to advise newly elected moderator Bruce Jasper. The National Education Association of New Hampshire recommended he participate, he said.
While the vote was being tallied, McGuffin said in his 25 years as a moderator he has never seen such a powerful grassroots effort.
“This is the best grassroots effort that I’ve ever seen,” he said. “And it showed. They got 379 people here.”
For the special meeting to have any power, half of the town’s 565 registered voters needed to attend, which is 283. Turnout was 379 registered voters casting ballots.
The special town meeting drove registration with 75 new registered voters since the March meeting.