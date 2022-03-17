CROYDON — The Croydon School Board is scrambling to make a drastically-reduced budget work after voters amended and then approved an $800,000 budget during the school portion of Town Meeting Saturday.
Voters had been presented with a $1.7 million school budget, but Selectman Ian Underwood said that was “ransom” and moved to cut it down to $800,000, essentially allotting $10,000 per student in the small school district.
Now the school district has until April 1 to present a detailed budget based on the $800,000 amount.
“We did not make the motion. We didn’t plan for it. We have been scrambling ever since the vote to try to come up with some ideas,” school board chairwoman, and Ian Underwood’s wife, Jody Underwood told residents at Monday’s school board meeting.
The town has between 700 and 800 residents (about 500 registered voters), and 77 students in the school district at present, Jody Underwood said in a phone interview Wednesday.
The proposed $1.7 million budget would have meant the school district was paying $22,000 per student, she said.
“After I went through a presentation for all the expenses of the year … my husband got up and gave an interesting presentation in which he wanted to completely change the budget line. He handed out a pamphlet explaining why the budget that the school board proposed couldn’t really be called a budget, it’s a ransom,” Jody Underwood said of Saturday’s annual meeting. “And he proposed to provide a budget to the school district in the amount of $800,000, $10,000 per kid.”
Jody Underwood said she had supported the budget and was not aware of her husband’s motion before the meeting, but said he made a good argument and she ended up abstaining from the vote.
“We haven’t figured out a way to keep the budget down,” Jody Underwood said. “You want to give raises to your teachers, you want to pay them fairly to keep them.”
There are also the salaries for the superintendent and the business administrator of the SAU.
“I was dumbfounded,” newly elected board member Kevin Morris said Thursday. “I had hoped to help mold the budget and now I am helping with a complete district restructuring. I was not expecting this. It was a surprise and it will be an adventure to get through this for sure.”
The third school board member, Aaron McKeon, said Thursday he was also surprised, but added he is hopeful.
If charter schools throughout the state can get by on $7,500 per student and the local private schools only charge $8,100 per student, then surely there is a way, McKeon said.
“Given that there are plenty of schools that are operating under smaller budgets, that signals to me it is possible to operate under a smaller budget,” he said, but added, “I can understand both sides of this issue.”
On Wednesday, Ian Underwood said he simply explained to voters the difference between a budget and a ransom.
“In a ransom, they come to you and they say this is how much money we want, they demand it, and if you don’t pay it they take your house,” he said. “They set the number as opposed to the people saying, ‘This is what we can afford.’”
The initial vote to amend the budget passed 24-11. The vote to pass the amended budget had fewer supporters, but still passed 20-14, Jody Underwood said. There were an additional 12 people there that didn’t vote, she said.
This led to the huge turnout for the school board’s meeting on Monday, at which no work on the new budget got done, Jody Underwood said. About 100 people showed up, most of them to express their fear about the situation, she said.
“It was really a bunch of people that are very afraid of what will happen,” Jody Underwood said. “It’s been a mess and we’re trying to find a time to meet. … We need to meet a lot over the next two weeks.”
The small school district has 24 students in kindergarten through fourth grade who attend the one school in town, the Croydon Village School. The remainder of students are tuitioned out to a mix of public and private schools in the area.
The highest tuition the school district pays is to Newport Middle High School, which is about $15,000 per student. If a parent wants to send their child to a school with higher tuition they have to pay the difference. However, tuition for Newport Montessori School and Mount Royal Academy, a Catholic school in Sunapee, is $8,100, McKeon said.
Jody Underwood added it’s not clear to her how much it costs to educate the district’s students in kindergarten through fourth grade. The budget is drafted and presented to the board by school administrators. Having to work on an $800,000 budget will have the benefit of educating the board and residents on what the actual school costs are, she said.
The school board plans to hold two meetings next week to work on the issue — on Monday in the school and Wednesday in the town hall, both at 6:30 p.m.