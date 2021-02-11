Dartmouth College is planning a $75 million redesign and expansion of its Hopkins Center for the Arts, partnering with Norwegian design firm Snøhetta.
“As we look to the future, we are committed to establishing new spaces and opportunities that will enable artistic ideas to flourish and be realized within our community,” said Mary Lou Aleskie, director of the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
The Hop is home to the Black Family Visual Arts Center and the Hood Museum.
The Hop opened in 1962 and is home to Dartmouth’s performing arts and other creative disciplines such as dance, music, theater and film. It is also home to jewelry, woodworking and ceramic studios.
The $75 million expansion will allow the school to add three recital halls and a multi-purpose performing space, enhanced acoustics and improved rehearsal rooms, and new technology to make sharing the performance across digital platforms easier.
Bringing together spaces for different artistic disciplines matches Snøhetta’s design strengths, said Craig Dykers, founding partner of Snøhetta.
“Particularly in arts and cultural projects, our transdisciplinary approach opens up unexpected possibilities for engaging both audiences and artists,” Dykers said.
The Hop hosts 50 student performances a year and pre-COVID-19 had 70,000 visitors annually for shows.
Dartmouth touts famous alums including actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling, writer and producer Shonda Rhimes, and actor David Harbour.
“We aspire for every Dartmouth graduate to be an imaginative thinker and creative leader,” said President Phil Hanlon. “This makes the arts an essential aspect of any liberal arts experience. At Dartmouth, we are committed to this core vision and to engendering a love for exploration and experimentation among our students.”
The college has already raised $25 million of the estimated $75 million total. Of that amount, $70 million will be used for the design and construction, while $5 million will go toward expanding the programs offered at the Hop.
This project follows Dartmouth’s $55 million investment in the Black Family Visual Arts Center and $50 million for the redesign and expansion of the Hood Museum of Art. Dartmouth alumni petitioned the school to remove the Black name from the Black Family Visual Arts Center last month, after media reports found that former college trustee Leon Black, who donated the $48 million for the center, is financially connected with pedophile and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein killed himself in prison after he was arrested on child sex trafficking charges.