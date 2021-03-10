Dartmouth College’s Board of Trustees voted to approve a $1.2 billion operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as tuition increases for undergraduate and some graduate students.
The board met virtually last week over two days and approved the budget, which goes into effect on July 1.
They also set the total undergraduate tuition, fees, and room and board at $78,010, up 2% from the current school year. Tuition for the Tuck School of Business is set at $77,520, and the Geisel Medical School at $67,532, which remains unchanged from the current school year. Tuition for the Thayer School of Engineering is going up 2% to $58,953.
The approved budget also includes a 13% increase in financial aid funding for incoming students, according to Board of Trustees Chair Laurel Richie.
“Our unwavering commitment to financial aid has never been more urgent and important than during this extraordinary year,” Richie said. “Our mission is grounded in the premise that talent, drive and promise are distributed equally among us. Our commitment to need-blind admission is stronger than ever.”
The trustees also approved spending $38 million on capital projects for the coming fiscal year, including $4.9 million for schematic design of renovations to the Hopkins Center for the Arts; $2 million in renovations at the Center for Comparative Medicine Research on the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center campus in Lebanon; and $1.1 million for information technology and consulting projects to upgrade critical infrastructure needs.
Dartmouth uses a significant portion of its endowment to fund the annual operating budget and its financial aid packages.
In September, Dartmouth announced its endowment was more than $6 billion, the highest in school history. President Phil Hanlon had said the school’s endowment lost significant value during last year’s COVID-19 stock market crash, yet the endowment saw a 7.6% return on investment despite the rocky market.
The endowment has generated an annualized return of 10.4% for the past 10 fiscal years, generating hundreds of millions of dollars for the school’s annual budget.
During the 2021 fiscal year, the endowment provided 30% of the funding for annual budget — more than $270 million. Hanlon said the school’s financial aid, which will fund 100% of the education for students with a demonstrated financial need, also comes largely from the endowment funding.
In the 2020-21 academic year, 237 students received full scholarships, and the school states that around 48% of its students receive some form of financial aid, with the average value at around $62,000 per student.