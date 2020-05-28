Dartmouth College wants $1.7 million in CARES Act funding to help students, according to President Phil Hanlon.
Speaking with Provost Joseph Helble during a live-streamed conversation for the college community, Hanlon said the college wants to use the money to help students who may be struggling.
“Our students have needs like students from every institution,” Hanlon said.
Hanlon indicated the school will seek at least the first half of the funding from the stimulus package. Dartmouth is entitled to almost $3.5 million in federal funding under the CARES Act. The deadline to apply for the funding is Sept. 30. Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communication, did not respond to questions on how the funding will be distributed for students.
The CARES Act includes $14 billion in funding for colleges and universities, but that money is meant to help the students enrolled in the schools, according to a letter sent to schools from the United States Department of Education.
“We are prioritizing this funding stream in order to get money in the hands of students in need as quickly as possible,” the letter states.
The government is leaving it to each school to determine the best way to get the funding to students, and the schools can decide if all students will get funding, or just the students with the greater need.
The school itself is feeling the financial impact of the pandemic. Last month Dartmouth instituted a hiring and wage freeze after it lost $15 million in room and board fees when it sent students home from the Hanover campus for the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of general cost-cutting measures, the school will not increase wages or stipends in the coming year.
Dartmouth College reported a record-breaking $5.7 billion endowment last year, but Helble has said the college does not want to tap that funding.
Hanlon has said the stock market downturn that came in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis saw Dartmouth’s endowment lose about 25% of its value. The college relies on the endowment to supply part of its annual revenue, and Hanlon said the stock market drop means there will be less revenue going forward.