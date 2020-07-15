More than 30,000 students, alumni and parents have signed online petitions asking Dartmouth College to take a mulligan and reinstate the five sports teams cut to save money in the face of COVID-19 revenue reductions.
College President Phil Hanlon announced last week that the school is reducing the number of varsity teams from 35 to 30, cutting men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing.
The school also announced it is reducing the number of recruited athletes by 10 percent in each incoming class, and closing the Hanover Country Club. The cuts add up to about $2 million in savings.
The cuts also leave about 110 student athletes without a team, and that’s why students like Gabe Kotsonis are petitioning the college to change its mind. Kotsonis, a rower, said he might not have come to Dartmouth if the school did not have a rowing team.
“Almost every single memory I have of time at Dartmouth has to do with rowing,” Kotsonis said.
The athletes found out during a brief webinar last week, Kotsonis said, just ahead of the public announcement.
“It’s such a shake-up. The team was rattled,” he said.
Kotsonis said the school’s explanation of money saving does not add up. The highest expenditure for the eliminated teams comes from coaching salaries. The rowing team, for example, has most expenses paid by alumni, Kotsonis said, including travel and equipment. The biggest expanse cut last week was the country club, Kotsonis said, and not any of the teams.
The country club reportedly lost money every year and anticipated at least $1 million in deficits this year, according to the school.
Kotsonis said despite the petitions and the letter writing campaign to school administration, it is unlikely to change last week’s decision.
“We just want to make people aware of what’s going on,” he said.
Diana Lawrence, associate vice president for communications, said Wednesday the college only made the decision to cut the teams reluctantly, and did so in the best interest of the college.
“We fully appreciate the passion and sentiment such efforts represent; however, petitions will not change the reality of the current circumstances, nor will they reveal anything we don’t already know — that we’ve made a decision that was unexpected, and that will impact the affected student-athletes’ Dartmouth experiences,” Lawrence said in an email.
Dartmouth leadership has been looking for ways to cut expenses after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to refund $15 million in room and board costs when remote learning took over. The college is already expecting to rotate students onto campus, with others remote learning, for the coming academic year. It is also expecting to lose out $150 million in previously projected revenue. The college reports its $5.7 billion endowment is negatively impacted by COVID-19 recession.}