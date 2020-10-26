Dartmouth’s Athletic Director Harry Sheehy backed out of a scheduled Q&A session with the College’s Alumni Council
According to an email sent to Alumni Council members by Liz Nunez, Dartmouth’s director of alumni leadership, the school did not want Sheehy taking questions about the elimination of swimming and diving teams, as the board of trustees is now handling the issue.
“Since scheduling that session, we have learned that the requests of the alumni groups and individuals who have reached out to so many of you have been brought before the Board of Trustees,” Nunez wrote.
“The requests pertaining to the team elimination decisions are under consideration of the board, and we are deferring further discussion until the board has an opportunity to respond.”
The college eliminated the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, as well as men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing as a cost saving measure this summer. Dartmouth expects to lose $150 million this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team eliminations, along with the closure of the school-owned Hanover Country Club, were expected to save about $2 million.
Bella Lichen, 20, a member of the swimming team, has said that the elimination of the swimming and diving teams disproportionately impacts students of Asian descent. About 100 students were impacted by the team eliminations, and about 30 of them are of Asian descent.
Lichen and other swimmers and divers have banded together to get the school to reverse course. They have been pushing for the college to release the data used by the athletic department that informed the decision to make the cuts.
Recently, swim team captains Margaret Deppe-Walker and Brandon Liao asked U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to help with their quest to get information about the decision to eliminate the teams.
“More than 30 days have passed since August 25th when we requested the Dartmouth College Board of Trustees conduct an independent inquiry to review how the school arrived at its decision to cut these particular teams and to determine if the discriminatory outcome toward Asian student athletes that resulted was intentional,” Deppe-Walker and Liao wrote to DeVos. “As of this letter, we have not received any explanation from Dartmouth College or its Board of Trustees.”
Last week, more than 20 Olympic athletes sent an open letter to the school calling for the teams to be restored.
Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communications, declined to comment.
Since the teams were eliminated, Dartmouth reported a record-breaking $7 billion endowment. The school is also reportedly considering reopening the golf club as a nine-hole course.