After months of public pressure and facing legal action over possible violations of federal civil rights law, Dartmouth College will reinstate five varsity teams eliminated in July to save money, President Phil Hanlon announced Friday
“I realize many of you were disappointed by the July announcement,” Hanlon said in a Friday email.
Hanlon said the school is bringing back the women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams, the women’s and men’s golf teams and the men’s lightweight rowing team after discovering that by cutting the teams, the school had put itself into a Title IX violation.
California attorney Arthur Bryant was hired by members of the women’s swimming and diving and golf teams to file a Title IX complaint against the school.
The parties settled Thursday night, according to Bryant.
“Dartmouth screwed up royally,” Bryant said. ”It publicly announced it was eliminating teams to comply with Title IX when their elimination flagrantly violated Title IX.”
The school cut the teams in July in an effort to slow financial losses from the pandemic. The school estimates a $150 million operating loss because of shutdowns and other measures.
“We made this difficult decision as one component of a broad institutional response to increasing financial pressure resulting from our looming structural deficit, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the desire for more flexibility in undergraduate admissions,” Hanlon said.
The decision ignited a firestorm of protests from student athletes, their families and alumni. A group of Dartmouth families and alumni started the organization Save Dartmouth Swimming & Diving.
According to Save Dartmouth Swimming & Diving, the decision to cut the teams had a disproportionate impact on students of Asian descent. About 100 students were impacted by the team eliminations, and about 30 of them were of Asian descent, according to the group.
Last month, Bryant sent a letter to Hanlon alerting him to the fact that the college violated Title IX by cutting the teams, and warned of a lawsuit if the school did not bring the teams back. Bryant said the school was not in a winning position.
“This is the fifth college in the past few months that illegally eliminated women’s teams and then reinstated them when we confronted them. Schools need to get the message: Title IX has been the law for almost 50 years. It guarantees women equal opportunities, athletic financial aid, and treatment. If schools don’t provide that, the women can sue and they will win.”